COTTONWOOD — “You don’t need to have the most friends, you need to have the best friends,” Prairie High School senior Tara Schlader reminded her classmates Friday evening, June 2.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 9:45 pm
COTTONWOOD — “You don’t need to have the most friends, you need to have the best friends,” Prairie High School senior Tara Schlader reminded her classmates Friday evening, June 2.
Schlader, along with Julia Rehder, Morgan Poxleitner, Riley Enneking and Mary Schwartz, served as valedictorians for the PHS class of 2023, while Kristin Wemhoff was salutatorian.
Poxleitner shared about his own mental health struggles during high school and in finding the truly important aspects in life.
“When you think no one cares, don’t believe it. There are always people who care about you,” he emphasized.
Although senior and comedian-in-training Amelia Uhlenkott stepped in breathlessly announcing the planned speaker couldn’t make it, so the one who was pinch-hitting would “have to do,” PHS teacher David Young did take the podium.
Young reminded the 21 students it was not the graduation speaker or speeches they would remember, but the friendships they made. He encouraged each student to go forward with the strength to follow their dreams.
“You don’t have to have the job that makes the most money, but find your passion,” he said.
Class president Chloe Rowland thanked the parents of the class of PHS 2023 for “dealing with the real us.”
With the class motto of “The question isn’t who’s going to let me, it’s who’s going to stop me,” (Ayn Rand), the class of 2023 was off and running for an all-night Senior Fun Night party held at Greencreek Community Hall.
Salmon River High School
RIGGINS — Eight new graduates were celebrated last Friday at Salmon River High School’s Class of 2023 commencement ceremony.
Leading the June 2 presentation were valedictorian Mortaki Klaudt and salutatorian Logan Calvin recapping their class’s 12-year journey to this moment, thanking all those — parents, teachers, mentors, and the community — who provided life lessons, skills, love and patience along the way.
Guest speaker, assistant football coach Derek Wilson, asked students to “value what is important,” in their lives as opposed to what the world tells them to, and he used a somber illustration of someone who died at age 19 to encourage them to grasp “life is a gift.”
“I sincerely hope all your goals and aspirations are achieved,” he said, “but please understand: The quality of life that you will ultimately have — regardless of how much success you achieve and the titles you acquire — it will mostly come down to two things: who’s there to share it with you along the way, and the way you made people feel.”
Along with Klaudt and Calvin, the eight-person graduating class included Nathaniel Petersen, Ryder Kinskie, Tyrus Swift, Theresa Ledgerwood, Preston Rupp and Oliver Huskey.
