Idaho hospital capacity is undergoing strain from what state officials are calling a “tripledemic” from COVID, influenza and RSV (respiratory synctial virus). With an expected surge to follow from the holiday season through the end of the year, officials are advising precautionary measures help reduce spread and also the impact to hospital emergency rooms.

“I am worried that Idahoans do not understand the large impact these three viral diseases are having on our hospital capacity, which affects all patient care,” said Dave Jeppesen, director for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, speaking in a video conference to media last Thursday, Dec. 15. Already having seen a surge in those needing hospital care following Thanksgiving, health officials expect another to follow Christmas and New Year’s.

