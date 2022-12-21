Idaho hospital capacity is undergoing strain from what state officials are calling a “tripledemic” from COVID, influenza and RSV (respiratory synctial virus). With an expected surge to follow from the holiday season through the end of the year, officials are advising precautionary measures help reduce spread and also the impact to hospital emergency rooms.
“I am worried that Idahoans do not understand the large impact these three viral diseases are having on our hospital capacity, which affects all patient care,” said Dave Jeppesen, director for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, speaking in a video conference to media last Thursday, Dec. 15. Already having seen a surge in those needing hospital care following Thanksgiving, health officials expect another to follow Christmas and New Year’s.
“A post-holiday surge is very concerning,” he continued, “particularly when hospitals are already operating at the edge of their capacity.”
This year, influenza and COVID-19, have been surging at the same time, unlike in previous years, according to Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, IDHW Division of Public Health. Along with the surging also come an increase in hospitalizations.
“Respiratory illness looks very different this winter compared with the last two that we went through during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
According to Turner, since the first of November, patient admissions with confirmed influenza infections have increased roughly 100 fold, while admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 have increased more than 70%. Currently, the COVID-19 test positivity rate is at 8% — the state’s goal is 5% — RSV test positivity is 20.6%, down from its peak of 24%, and influenza is trending upward at 31.45%. COVID-19 test positivity is also expected to increase after the holidays.
“Until this current respiratory disease season, hospitals have not had to contend with both high numbers of confirmed COVID-19 patients and high numbers of confirmed influenza patients, while at the same time we have high levels of RSV circulating in the community, a virus for which there is no vaccine and puts some people at risk of hospitalization, including older adults and very young children.”
The impact of this reaches beyond Idaho, according to Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise.
“This isn’t just our issue in our part of Idaho, it’s a Pacific Northwest issue.... Hospital censuses across the Pacific Northwest have been at one-year capacity over this same period of time,” adding his facility has had transfers as far away as Sitka, Alaska, and the Oregon coast.
Speaking for situations in many hospitals, Souza said emergency departments will be crowded, patients will expect longer waiting times, care might occur in different places, drugs and supplies may be different, and some elective surgeries may need to be canceled. Hitting the reported medical shortage, he lamented the struggle with keeping on hand “common drugs” such as children’s liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen, amoxicillin, augmentin and albuterol.
“Three things I’d like to emphasize,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist:
“Knowing your risk for severe disease, knowing if you’re at high risk and being ready to test if you get sick so that if you are at high risk you can get tested quickly; and then also knowing to ask whether antiviral treatment could be the best thing for you.”
Hahn said heath officials stress early testing in the event of illness onset, for one reason, “you can stay home to protect others,” but most critically so antibiotic treatment can be administered when they are most effective.
So for COVID-19 or influenza, “if you wait too long, until it gets too bad, too severe — you’ve been coughing for a couple of weeks by then — those medicines will not be effective.”
Elke Shaw-Tulloch, IDHW administrator, emphasized the importance of vaccination for influenza and COVID-19, ages six months and older, as well as wearing face masks in crowded areas to reduce spreading these respiratory viruses.
“Those who are eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster should get it,” she said. “It’s not too late.”
