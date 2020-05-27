With the exception of the Upper Snake River basin in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, monthly precipitation was below normal for all of Idaho and the surrounding terrain that feed the state’s rivers.
This, according to the May Water Supply Outlook, released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho.
“Seasonal peak snowpack has passed for nearly all of Idaho’s mountains, as widespread and rapid snowmelt took place during April, said Daniel Tappa, supervisory hydrologist, Idaho NRCS. “In addition, streamflow forecasts have largely decreased since April 1 with the exception of northern Idaho (Panhandle and Clearwater) and far eastern Idaho (Upper Snake and Bear River) where remainder season streamflow is forecast to be near normal.”
According to the report, few storms passed through the Clearwater Basin during April, leaving precipitation end-of-the-month totals below normal with a range of 85 to 95 percent. Water year-to-date totals range from 90 to 100 percent of normal.
May 1 snowpack totals are trending from above to near normal with ranges between 100 and 120 percent. Significant melting has begun throughout the region, and sites below 3,200 feet have completely melted. However, sites above 6,200 feet in the North Fork Clearwater River Basin received net of 1 inch during April. Increased temperatures are predicted throughout the region, likely increasing melt rates at all elevations.
Storage at Dworshak Reservoir is at 98 percent of normal. According to NRCS, observed flows at forecasts points in the region were 55to 90 percent of normal at the beginning of April. They have since increased to 90to 120 percent of normal at the end of April. Streamflow forecasts for the runoff period are 93 to 111 percent of normal.
