LEWISTON — A preliminary hearing is set for today, Dec. 8, for Richard Ross, who is charged in the double murders of Eddy and Michael Devin. At this hearing, the court will determine whether probable cause is sufficient to move the case to district court for trial.
Ross was arrested Oct. 31 at a Clarkston, Wash., motel. He is alleged to have strangled the Devins to death; Eddy’s body was discovered Sept. 30 at her Cove Road home at Mt. Idaho, and Michael’s body was found in a burned pickup in Lewiston.
As revealed by the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling both cases, Ross is also a suspect in the 1994 double homicide of Bruce and Lynn Peeples of Grangeville. No charges have as yet been filed regarding this matter.
Ross, 56, is currently being held, without bond, in the Nez Perce County Jail in Lewiston.
At a Nov. 26 review hearing, Judge Michelle M. Evans set Ross’ preliminary hearing following discussion on the plaintiff’s competency to stand trial. According to a Lewiston Tribune story, Ross has twice declined to cooperate with the state-appointed psychiatrist. At the hearing Judge Evans referenced a letter from the psychiatrist that Ross was “very polite,” but uncooperative. The doctor went on to say that, during his brief meeting with Ross, he “exhibited no behavior consistent with a major mental disorder” and isn’t being prescribed any medications. Based on that evidence, Evans said there’s no reason to further delay the case.
According to the story, Lawrence Moran, Ross’s attorney, agreed the case should move forward. However, he noted for the record that the question of his client’s mental competency “remains unanswered.”
