GRANGEVILLE — The smell of wildfire smoke is the forecast of things to come as a prescribed burn just southeast of Grangeville earlier this month starts the first of planned spring projects by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest that are expected to continue into late 2022.
“This is our first entry into this as we move into future time frames, especially this fall,” said Josh Bransford, fire management officer for the Salmon River Ranger District.
April 7, started the South Fork Rx prescribed burning project, in which approximately 5,500 acres are planned for ignition periodically through the end of May as conditions allow. The project area encompasses most national forest lands between Peasley and Cougar creeks, as well as Meadow Creek to Earthquake Basin. As of April 11 the agency reported 3,500 acres was completed.
“The public needs to know they’re going to see a lot more of this as we go forward,” said Bransford.
On April 6, the Nez-Clear hosted an evening public meeting where, along with Bransford laying out the plans and scope for that week’s burn, forest officials gave the background leading into this and — due to additional Congressionally approved funding — an expanded scope of projects to address critical forest health issues.
“You’d have to be living under a rock, and a pretty big one, to not see what’s going on with wildfire, especially in the last decade, across the country,” said forest supervisor Cheryl Probert, “for a variety of reasons, including climate change, insects and disease, forest practices and subdivision moving into the wildland-urban interface. We’re seeing more impacts with wildfire and a lot more larger fires.”
“The Forest Service is calling it a wildfire crisis,” she continued, “and Congress has rallied to address this in a variety of ways.” This includes budgeting changes in which fire suppression efforts won’t pull from other areas in the agency’s budget, and investments with the Forest Service and other federal agencies to do more work on the ground, as well as address firefighter pay and related infrastructure (roads and facilities.)
As stated in an April 5 release from the Nez-Clear, “Locally, we are increasing our fuels reduction work. We have received disaster relief funding to accomplish an additional 10,000 acres of fuels reduction this year in and adjacent to local priority firesheds, using a combination of prescribed fire and mechanical treatments. This funding will allow us to implement the projects that we have planned and designed to protect local communities and landscapes from high-severity wildfire.”
At the April 6 meeting, Probert said the Nez-Clear has four of the highest priority firesheds in the northern region, where planning work has already been conducted, and where projects are lined up for both forest health and fuels reduction.
Probert said the agency is in the first year of a 10-year strategy involving an estimated 50 million acres across the country “that are in high risk and in high need of treatment,” of which 20 million are on national forest system lands, and another 30 million on lands of other federal and state agencies, as well as private ownership. Treatment will be handled in a variety of ways such as timber harvest, mastication (the grinding and shredding of forest material), different forms of prescribed burning, “and then in our back country areas, where appropriate, using wildfire as a way for the reduction of fuels.”
Probert said the Nez-Clear has been engaging with its partners the last several months, including state agencies, the Idaho County Fire Mitigation Office, and the Nez Perce Tribe in informing on and working together on projects. But both she and Bransford highlighted a real need for private landowners to be proactive and work in cooperation with the agency.
“The private landowners. If I could wish anything tonight, it would be why are they not here and why are they not entering in agreements to work on their ground,” Bransford said, alluding to that evening’s meeting attended by one landowner and a representative of the Idaho Fish and Game Department. “These firesheds are next to communities, they’re next to private inholdings and various mixtures of ownerships of land. We need to work in those cross boundaries to have some kind of meaningful effect.”
On the use of fire in these mitigation efforts, Bransford said he understands public concerns: “There is a risk associated with all of this. Things can happen, but at the same time we have to do something,” regarding the risks to public safety of wildfire, referencing not just recent national incidents but as well recalling those here at home, notably the Sheep Creek Fire and the 2015 Kamiah firestorm.
“Our guys are up against that,” he said. “Definitely, getting the public involved would help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.