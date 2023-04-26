White Bird Creek Bridge photo

Preservation work is set to begin on the White Bird Creek Bridge, on U.S. Highway 95, overlooking White Bird.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

WHITE BIRD — Preservation work begins this month on White Bird Creek Bridge, one of the state’s signature structures, for both protection as well as to improve aesthetics.

Federally funded at $3,084,200, the project on the iconic 811-feet-long bridge at milepost 223.7 is anticipated to start late-April/early May and conclude in early August, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

