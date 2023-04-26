WHITE BIRD — Preservation work begins this month on White Bird Creek Bridge, one of the state’s signature structures, for both protection as well as to improve aesthetics.
Federally funded at $3,084,200, the project on the iconic 811-feet-long bridge at milepost 223.7 is anticipated to start late-April/early May and conclude in early August, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
Royal Bridge, Inc., a Florida-based contractor that specializes in bridge services, will be sandblasting and repainting the tall bridge with its original soft-yellow color to preserve the historic aesthetic of the bridge.
According to ITD, the piers of the structure are metal, so they will also need to be repainted to be protected from rust. This maintenance is important for safety, preserving state infrastructure, and extending the lifespan of the bridge.
The public should expect minimal traffic delays. Extra caution is encouraged when crews are working on the upper bridge deck and rails.
“White Bird Creek Bridge is one of Idaho Transportation Department’s signature bridges and our goal is to preserve its condition as long as possible. Replacement of the bridge is cost prohibitive. Painting the bridge’s structural steel will help eliminate rust that will eventually reduce the bridge’s lifespan,” said Curtis Arnzen, ITD resident engineer.
The White Bird Creek Bridge was completed in 1975 and sits at the bottom of the White Bird grade on U.S. Highway 95, overlooking the city of White Bird below. It stands at approximately 300 feet tall and connects travelers and commerce from across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.