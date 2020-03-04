Voters will head to the polls next Tuesday, March 10, for presidential primary elections.
Meanwhile, filing opened Monday, March 2, for candidates in county and state races, heading into the May 19 primary elections.
Next Tuesday, voters will choose their party’s candidate for presidential elections – Constitution, Democrat and Republican -- set Nov. 3. Also, some voters in Idaho County will be deciding on school district levies for Kamiah and Highland.
For Kamiah School District 304, voters will decide whether to approve a two-year, $647,000 override levy. This would approve levying $647,000 each year to fund school operations and maintenance for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Voters can view sample ballots on these issues at the Idaho County Elections’ Office or online at www.idahocounty.org .
For next Tuesday’s primary, the last day for early voting at the courthouse is this Friday, March 6.
Heading into the May 19 primary, four county positions will be open: sheriff, prosecutor, and commission districts 1 and 2. Filing in these races will run through 5 p.m. next Friday, March 13. The May primary will choose party candidates for these races, along with seats for state senate and legislative positions, as well as area school district levies.
