Elections are two weeks away, and voters are advised to plan ahead by the Idaho County Elections Office to avoid issues and make your ballot count.
Voters will first head to the polls Tuesday, March 10, where they will choose their party’s candidate for U.S. president. Also, at that time, some Idaho County voters will be deciding on school district levies for Kamiah and Highland.
Early voting on these issues began Tuesday, Feb. 18, both at the Idaho County Courthouse and by absentee ballot. The last day absentee ballots can be sent out is Feb. 28, and last day voting at the courthouse is March 6.
“If you’re not registered to vote,” said Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman, “the only way to vote in the presidential primary is to come into our office, register, and vote at that time. Or, voters can register at their regular polling location and vote on election day.”
If voters are unsure of their polling location, they should contact the elections office for direction.
At the March 10 election, voters may see candidates listed who have dropped out of the race. This happens when a candidate pulls out of the election after the ballot deadline. Idaho code does not have a requirement for striking those names off the ballot, especially in the presidential primary, when candidates are dropping out right up until the date of the election. Candidates cannot question whether or not their name was stricken before or after the date they suspended their candidacy, according to Ackerman.
According to elections deputy Bette Polack, poll workers confronted with questions on whether certain candidates are in or out of the race will be directing voters to the county office, in order to avoid issues or delays at the polls.
“The best guidance we can give,” said Ackerman, “is to look at the sample ballots [available at the Idaho County Courthouse, and online at www.idahocounty.org] ahead of time and do some homework. People need to be aware of whether or not the person they intend to vote for is still in the race before they vote.”
Another clarification with the presidential primary, Polack explained, is on both the Democratic and Constitution party tickets. Those parties will allow both their own affiliated voters and unaffiliated voters to vote their ballots. Republicans have a closed primary, so the party will only allow voting from those GOP-affiliated.
The county elections office also advises absentee voters to turn in requests, vote and return ballots as soon as possible, so as to avoid potential mailing issues and miss the deadline.
“Absentee ballots have to be in our office by 8 p.m. on election day,” Ackerman said. A ballot postmarked right up to election day will not be counted if it is not physically at the office by the deadline, she stressed. For absentee voters who believe they will miss the deadline by mailing, they can turn in their ballot on election day at their designated polling station where it will be invalidated or “spoiled” and the voter provided a ballot to mark and turn in at that time. If voters are heading to Grangeville on election day, they can drop their absentee ballots off at the elections office.
“We try to make every accommodation available to people in voting,” she said.
*
Looking ahead to the May 19 primary election, candidate filing opens March 2 and runs through the 13th. Along with school district levies, voters will be deciding on their party’s choices in the Nov. 3 general election for four county offices: sheriff (currently held by Doug Giddings), prosecutor (currently held by Kirk MacGregor), and commissioner districts 1 and 2 (currently held by Skip Brand and Mark Frei, respectively).
