GRANGEVILLE — “Presnell-Gage will no longer be our accounting firm. They chose not to recontract with us,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins said at the June 20 board meeting. About 15 people were in attendance at the Grangeville High School library.
Higgins said he reached out to Quest CPA out of Payette.
“This is a CPA firm that does a large number of schools within the state. I worked with them while I was in Kamiah and had the opportunity to visit with Dan whom I worked with down there,” Higgins continued. “Basically, we’ve entered into an agreement with Quest for the 2021-22 school audit.
He said board chair Larry Dunn was able to take a look at the contract and was satisfied with the scope of the work that would be completed.
“Quest will not only meet the legal requirements from the state, but they will also take a look at the district’s internal controls and compliances. So, they’ll dig a little bit deeper as far as what we possibly have a need for and they will also give us a recommendation as far as things we’re doing fine.”
He went on to say that former business manager Becky Hogg has asked for an interim audit to review the district financial records as the positions are transferred from her to the incoming comptroller/manager. He said Quest will assist in supporting this process.
In other news, Higgins said the state of Idaho notified the district that since it was going to a four-day week, the food contract would need to go out to bid.
“Both Chartwells and the district are in agreement that this is not necessary and they support the agreement we have and agree there’s a misunderstanding or the state might be reading something into it that isn’t there,” he said. “We’ve been in touch with our legal counsel who also agrees a new bid is not required. We have sent this into the state and are hoping for a favorable response so we can go ahead with our plan in a timely manner.”
Food services director Maureen Burney said no other company has bid for the contract since 1999.
“We plan on an operating loss of $72,000 for next year, which will have to come out of the general fund if it occurs,” she explained. She said if there was a loss of up to $10,000 above that, it would be paid by Chartwells/Compass food services, as is written into the contract.
“We hope to move ahead, because if it goes out to bid it would be more expensive with the current food and fuel costs,” she said. “Starting at square one would just cost more. We hope the state just settles down and approves the contract addendums for the coming year.”
