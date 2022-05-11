Voters head to the polls next Tuesday, May 17, to decide contested races in the primary election.
Incumbents for Idaho County positions will be running unopposed; however, the GOP has contested races for Legislative District 7.
In a four-way race for Dist. 7 Senate are Cindy Carlson of Riggins, incumbent Carl Crabtree of Grangeville, and Lewiston residents Heather Rogers and Keith Stuffle.
For Dist. 7A Representative, facing off are Lynn Guyer of Cottonwood and Mike Kingsley of Lewiston.
In the race for judge, Second Judicial District, are John H. Bradbury, Justin J. Coleman and Michelle M. Evans, all of Lewiston.
Depending on where voters reside, they will also be deciding on two school levies and the formation of an ambulance district. All issues are decided by simple majority.
• Cottonwood Joint School District 242 is seeking a $250,000 supplemental levy.
• Nezperce Joint School District 302 is seeking a $445,000 supplemental levy.
• The Salmon River Ambulance District is proposed for formation to service Riggins and the surrounding area
Voters will also be deciding federal and state races: for U.S. Senator, and Idaho governor, lt. governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction.
Heading into the election
• For residents wanting to cast their ballots early, this Friday, May 13, is the last day to early vote at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville. Otherwise, voters will have to go to their polling places on election day, May 17.
• To vote in the Republican primary (which is closed), voters must be GOP affiliated. Unaffiliated voters can declare at the polls. Unsure on your affiliation? Contact the courthouse, 208-983-2751, or go online at voteidaho.gov.
• The Idaho County Elections Office reports early voting has been steady. As of Monday, May 9, 163 ballots have been cast at the courthouse. On absentee voting, a total 948 ballots have been sent out with 456 received so far.
• Check out sample ballots in this week’s Free Press legals section, or go online at www.idahocounty.org.
