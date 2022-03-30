COTTONWOOD — “Everybody is having a good time, playing games, and a lot of smiles,” said Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe Rowland of Cottonwood.
Princess dreams came to fruition on a Saturday afternoon for dozens of young ladies at the annual Little Royalty Tea Party.
“We had close to 70 kids, plus their parents, so quite a few,” in attendance, said Rowland. “This is quite a few more than we normally get.”
Held at the Cottonwood Community Hall, the tea party is organized annually by the fair royalty, and it features snacks, games and activities.
“This is just our way to get out in the community,” Rowland said, “because a lot of times at other events we’re on a float and we don’t really get a chance to be with the kids until the fair. This gives us the opportunity to be around them, and hopefully influence them to be royalty.”
She said the party is something kids look forward to each year. It’s something she remembers as far back as 10 years ago when she first started in 4-H.
“The little kids have always loved this,” she said. “As a little kid, I always looked up to the royalty. So much so that now that I can be that for them it is exciting for me, and to have that opportunity to give back to the community that did it for me.”
Rowland lets the public know the Idaho County Fair is Aug. 17-20, “and everyone should come!”
