NEZPERCE -- A prison sentence is pending for an Orofino man, sentenced this month on a felony vehicular manslaughter charge stemming from a 2019 fatality accident outside Kamiah.
At a June 3 sentencing hearing in District Court at Nezperce, Wayne M. Hodges, 23, was ordered to serve a minimum of five years and up to a maximum of 10 in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC). He was also ordered to pay restitution to two victims in the case: $5,500 to Terry Casey, and $7,500 to Gail Armstrong; and a total $5,245.50 in fines and court costs.
A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charge against Hodges was dismissed. Upon his release from custody, Hodges will have his driving privileges suspended for seven years.
In the matter, District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice retained jurisdiction for 365 days, with interim detention at an IDOC facility, after which time the case will be reviewed for whether Hodges will be placed on probation or ordered to serve his prison sentence.
The manslaughter charge resulted from a July 30, 2019, head-on crash on U.S. Highway 12, two miles south of Kamiah. Hodges drove his eastbound 2001 Acura CL left of center toward two oncoming motorcycles, missing the first and then striking a second, driven by Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, Ore.
Armstrong died at the scene. As a result of this incident, a related crash occurred when a pickup crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision.
Court records stated witnesses observed Hodges prior to the accident, “passed out” in his car at the Conoco gas station in Kamiah, with initial physical attempts to wake him being unsuccessful. According to the report, the witness stated the driver “came to a little bit,” and he believed the driver was “too messed up to be driving.” The witness stated he told the driver he shouldn’t be driving, and the driver drove away from the Conoco westbound on US12.
Lewis County Prosecutor Zachary A. Pall handled the case. Hodges was represented by attorney Brennan A. Wright. The case was investigated by Idaho State Police.
