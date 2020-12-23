GRANGEVILLE — Prison time is pending for a Stites man sentenced this month on felony charges related to an August shooting incident.
At a Dec. 14 videoconference hearing, Johnathon L. Cook, 26, was sentenced on a felony aggravated assault charge to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of five with the Idaho Department of Correction. However, District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice retained jurisdiction and placed Cook on a 365-day rider. Pending evaluation following this period, Cook with be recommended to be either released on probation or to serve his prison sentence.
As part of sentencing, a second felony charge — use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony — was dismissed, and Cook was ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs and $1,531.55 in restitution to the victim.
Charges resulted from an Aug. 30 incident at Stites, in which Cook shot at a man with a .22-caliber rifle, causing the victim minor injuries from the spray of shattered vehicle glass. The victim at the time was helping load a vehicle onto a trailer for its owner when Cook began threatening him, pointed a gun at him and telling him to leave. As the victim drove off, Cook shot at the vehicle, with the bullet striking the left rear window.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor handled the case. Cook was represented by attorney John Wiltse.
