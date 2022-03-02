BOISE — Idaho’s House heard two bills focusing on COVID-19 related issues, including the privacy of COVID-19 vaccination status at the work place to prevent discrimination, and prohibiting face-mask mandates throughout the state.
HB 581 would criminalize employer vaccine requirements and protect individuals who wish to keep their COVID-19 vaccination status private. The bill ensures they are not discriminated against upon hire or in the work place, and addresses any other emergency use authorized vaccine.
Representative Charlie Shepherd (R) presented HB 581 to the floor on Tuesday, Feb. 22, using examples from his district to demonstrate how people might be discriminated against if their vaccination status is public.
“Once in a while, this body has to play referee. We muddied the water on both sides of this issue, so now suddenly, we’re supposed to be there first and foremost for the rights of the individual,” he said.
The request for HB 581 stands largely on the subject of privacy and recognizing the various reasons as to why an individual may not want to share their vaccination status as public information.
Representative Karey Hanks (R) spoke in favor of the bill, referencing medical records are allowed to be kept private.
“This is a point where we need to protect our privacy because the government keeps encroaching on our privacy… I ask you to think about all of our families in our districts, the people are begging us to stop mandating, to give them back the freedom that we had just two years ago,” said Rep. Hanks.
Some members of the House argued this bill is unfair to employers who are protecting their best interests and could benefit from knowing whether a new employee is vaccinated against the virus or not.
Representative Laurie Lickley (R) expressed her concern about the state government interfering with business operations.
“Idaho is an at-will working state, I don’t want to change that. This really does focus on the employer to keep that individual on its payroll, regardless of their ability to perform their job. I think we need to let our businesses decide the safety protocols of their employees,” said Rep. Lickley.
Representative Paul Rutchi (D) debated against HB 581, emphasizing the need to allow clients, employers and employees to feel safe in their work environment.
“I can’t believe this is where we are, telling private businesses what they can do with their property rights; that is wrong,” said Rep. Rutchi.
After heavy debate, the house floor passed HB 581 with a somewhat divided 39-29 vote.
Meanwhile, the House also debated HB 631 which prohibits the state of Idaho, political subdivisions, and state officials from mandating face masks to slow the spread of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19.
On Monday, Feb. 21, Representative Hanks presented the bill to the House proposing the bill would address struggling students and how masks may be interfering with their education.
This bill was troublesome for some House members because of future possibilities regarding unforeseeable diseases, and the ongoing struggle with COVID-19 infection rates.
Representative Scott Syme (R) gave a sarcastic statement in disapproval of the bill and further explained his criticism.
“[HB 631] says we’re clairvoyant – we know what’s going to happen in the future. We know there’ll never be another disease that we might need to have somebody say we need to wear a mask for.”
Idaho has not set a statewide mask mandate during the entirety of the pandemic. Representative Hanks explained violations of the bill’s prohibition could result in a lawsuit, but there is no enforcement set.
To close the debate, Representative Hanks asked House members to look around the floor and see how many members were wearing a face mask; only a handful were.
“We have that choice, there are people in our different state offices and our school districts who do not get that choice,” she said.
The bill passed the House with a 46-24 vote and goes to the Senate for further debate and vote.
