KOOSKIA — At the Nov. 9 Kooskia City Council meeting, Prairie River Library District (PRLD) Director Ellamae Burnell and Dawn Stryhas of Friends of the Library gave a presentation to the council about the Telehealth grant, and when the council would have to decide if they wanted to approve the offer or not.
The PRLD has partnered with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to create Telehealth, which is an online service where an individual can video call with their health care provider and receive services without having to travel for an appointment. With funding being provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), Telehealth spaces will be fully ADA-compliant, and any individual would be able to use Telehealth, at no cost to them.
Stryhas started the presentation by thanking the council for inviting her back, and expressed the desire to find a good place to put a Telehealth booth, and “fulfill some needs the community has.”
Burnell then introduced herself via a Zoom call, and presented a slideshow presentation on the subject, what the PRLD would be able to fund, and why Telehealth is so important to the community.
“There is a 1,500-to-one patient-to-primary-care physician in Idaho County. The addition of the Telehealth space would allow libraries and cities to offer private and secure health services,” Burnell explained.
Burnell introduced the different types of Telehealth pods that the council can decide on. The first option is a stand-alone privacy pod, which provides maximum privacy for those who use it. This option is permanent, and the council and library must have a seven foot by seven foot area, and a 120-volt power source close to the area for the pod to be functional. The approximate price for this option is $10,000-$20,000 for the entire pod.
The second option is a set of cubical walls, and a moving frosted glass door. This option will bring medium privacy to those who are using it. The library can request up to four walls, and the whole system can be moved and stored whenever the council wants. Each wall will measure approximately six feet tall and four feet wide, and will cost around $5,000.
The last option brings the least amount of privacy, but is the most movable. Room dividers, approximately six feet tall and eight feet long, will cost about $2,500. The council can request two dividers, and no door will be provided.
All pods come with different technology options, such as laptop with camera, microphone, keyboard with large letters for the visually impaired and headphones for privacy.
“While Telehealth is the biggest part of this project, the pods can be used for other activities, such as virtual courts, job interviews, family visitation, testing, and more,” Burnell commented.
PRLD has other Telehealth areas in different libraries, such as Kamiah, Lapwai, Culdesac and Nezperce. All staff will receive mental health and first aid training, and there will be on-call tech help for those who need assistance with any of the technology in the pod.
Council members expressed their concerns about finding a space big enough for a pod, and the expensive elevator costs. The elevator in the city hall costs about $4,000 to $5,000 for maintenance fees, with it only being used for taking books up and down. The council is stuck in the elevator contract until 2026.
“It’s a silly expense,” mentioned Carlos Martinez.
Burnell expressed an interest looking into the elevator costs, and seeing if there was any way for PRLD to help fund the costs. The council wanted something that is economically feasible, and they also needed more time to research the pods and make a decision. The deadline for the approval is Dec. 15, but Burnell would get back to the council after a meeting with IDHW to see if there was any way to give them more time.
When asked after the council meeting, Burnell said, “After speaking with our contact at Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Dec. 15 deadline is firm.” If the council does not answer by the 15th, they won’t be able to apply for any technology grants. Burnell explained if space is approved by the council, the project team will design the space on Monday, Dec. 18, and the project would be completed and ready for public use in early spring.
“The city council has a tremendous task in their responsibility to best serve the needs of the people of Kooskia, and on behalf of Prairie River Library District I appreciate the time they are taking to consider an allocation of space,” Burnell remarked.
