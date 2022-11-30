Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — At the Nov. 9 Kooskia City Council meeting, Prairie River Library District (PRLD) Director Ellamae Burnell and Dawn Stryhas of Friends of the Library gave a presentation to the council about the Telehealth grant, and when the council would have to decide if they wanted to approve the offer or not.

The PRLD has partnered with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to create Telehealth, which is an online service where an individual can video call with their health care provider and receive services without having to travel for an appointment. With funding being provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), Telehealth spaces will be fully ADA-compliant, and any individual would be able to use Telehealth, at no cost to them.

