U.S. Highway 12 was blocked for two hours last Tuesday, Nov. 23, after a propane truck lost control and tipped onto its side. Viewed from the river, the truck portion lies down the embankment, held in place by the tanker trailer that lies across the eastbound lane.

Idaho State Police continues its investigation into last week’s commercial vehicle accident that blocked U.S. Highway 12.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Billings, Mont., was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash was reported last Tuesday, Nov. 24, at approximately 12:40 p.m., at milepost 88.5 (two miles west of Syringa). According to ISP, the driver of a propane truck was traveling eastbound between Syringa and Kooskia. The truck rounded a corner and lost control, hitting the embankment, which caused the truck to tip onto its side. The truck slid back across both lanes of the highway and down the embankment on the river side.

Highway traffic was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to aid the driver and clear the scene.

Assisting agencies included the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Lowell QRU, Kooskia Ambulance, Kooskia Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department.

