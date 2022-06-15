Some Idaho and Lewis County residents are concerned about an increase in their property’s assessed values, as shown on their 2022 real property assessment notices. Both Kim Nuxoll, Idaho County Assessor, and Shelley Brian, Lewis County Assessor, said the increases are a statewide issue, not just a local one.
“People are just paying outrageous prices,” said Nuxoll. “Nobody has ever seen anything like this.”
Brian explained that Idaho is a market value state. Counties are required by law to use the sales prices to determine assessed values. At the same time, Idaho is a nondisclosure state, which means sales prices are not public information.
“In a market value state, it is really hard to appraise when you can’t get the values,” said Brian. “When a property changes hands, we send out sales verification forms.” However, many people don’t return the form. This year they had only 51 qualified sales, according to Brian.
“We don’t have the true representation of the entire county,” said JoAnn Watson, Lewis County Assessor’s office.
While larger counties may have hundreds or even thousands of sales to look at, only 51 sales make it challenging. Brian suspects people don’t return their forms because they are afraid their assessments will go up. Information from more sales could potentially lower the values across the county.
Lack of sales verification data is not a problem in Idaho County. Nuxoll said they had received sales verifications of 95 sales of bare land and 176 sales on improvements. This is approximately 48% of the sales in the county, according to Nuxoll.
Both assessors believe people are confused about the process and that misinformation is spread in communities. Brian explained each property in the county is appraised every five years on a rolling basis with 20% of the county completed each year. For the rest of the county, trend information based on actual sales is used to calculate assessed value.
In Lewis County, bare land assessments were out of compliance, according to the State of Idaho. Bringing values into compliance, resulted in a 60% increase across the county. One-acre homesites increased from $35,000 to $55,000, the first increase in a decade, and rural improvements increased by 25%. In Lewis County, the increases have been across the board, but they vary more in Idaho County.
“Everything’s going up, but some areas more than others,” said Nuxoll. She explained the Riggins area was the highest with a 30% increase in land and a 60% increase in improvements. Areas like Clearwater had a 10% increase. Farm ground went up 5% while timber ground decreased slightly across the county, according to Nuxoll.
Both Brian and Nuxoll encourage anyone with a concern about your property’s assessed value to call their respective county assessor’s office. They are happy to go look at properties to see if something has changed, or conditions they did not know about.
“If it’s wrong we need to correct it,” said Nuxoll. The assessors noted that people who want to formally challenge their valuation have until Monday, June 27 to complete a protest of valuation form, providing supporting documentation.
A 25% increase in assessed value does not translate into a 25% tax increase, Brian explained. Taxes are set by each taxing district through their budget process. She explained that in addition to the taxes needed to run the county, other taxing districts such as cities, road district, school districts, library districts may be on your assessment depending on which part of the county you live in. Assessment notices include the contact information and public budget hearing dates for each taxing district.
