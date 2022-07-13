GRANGEVILLE — Using market value to determine property assessments rankled some Idaho County landowners who questioned the fairness of the process. County assessor Kim Nuxoll said Idaho Code 63-314 requires counties to assess property at current market value each year. According to the code, “taxable property shall be appraised or indexed annually to reflect current market value.”
The Idaho County commissioners acted as the county board of equalization several times in the past few weeks to hear protests from property owners on their 2022 assessed values. Nuxoll confirmed the number of protests has increased this year. She said some people don’t dispute the value; they just don’t like the law.
Appearing before the board on July 5, Charles Holliman directed a question to commissioner Ted Lindsley. “How do you like our 2022 assessments?” Holliman asked.
“I think it’s in line with what’s going on,” Lindsley replied, adding, “I’m not a fan of it.”
Holliman owns five homes, his residence and four rentals in the Silverlake Estates and Silverlake 2 subdivisions south of Grangeville, according to Nuxoll.
“The values since 2019 have skyrocketed,” Holliman said. He has seen the property values increase by $150,000 or more for each house.
Holliman said he would like to see values raised only on the properties that have sold.
“It’s not right for 90 of us to have to pay because 10 sold their property,” he said. “Based on the 10% of the homes that have sold, charge them assessed value,” he suggested. “Leave the rest of us alone.”
Nuxoll explained repeatedly during the meeting that the assessor’s office needed to follow the law and appraise based on current market value. Although Holliman acknowledged the need to follow the law, he said he didn’t agree with it.
“Stay in touch with our legislators. They’re the ones who can manipulate things,” commissioner Skip Brandt advised. He referred Holliman and others to representative Charlie Shepherd (district 7 house seat B) and Cindy Carlson (who is running unopposed for the district 7 state senator).
Nicole Lowe, a White Bird area landowner, also challenged her assessment.
“The property value you assessed is ridiculously high. I do not see how you can raise it. The house isn’t even finished,” Lowe said. “I don’t see how you can raise value on land that isn’t worth sh**,” adding, “You can’t raise goats on it.”
Appraiser Alana Lyons said she visited the property in October 2021. She explained she made some adjustments to the square footage of the house. Lyons also said she needed to increase both the land and the improvements by 30%, based on the trend study for that area. She acknowledged the land is steep, explaining she valued it in the lowest class of land.
Lowe agreed with some of Holliman’s points, saying, “You shouldn’t have to pay taxes on what it appraises but on what you paid for it.”
Property owner Verna Lowe, Nicole’s mother, also protested her property value. She said she understood the law but didn’t like it. She pressed the commissioners on what they could do to reduce the assessed value, asking, “As commissioners, can you help us?”
“If they [assessors] haven’t done their job setting market values, yes,” replied Brandt.
He explained that once the county board of equalization makes their determination, Verna (and others who protested their valuation) may appeal to the state board of tax appeals, Brandt said.
“The state won’t come look at it. She’s got to prove us wrong,” Nuxoll clarified.
Brandt said the county board of equalization’s job is “to simply make sure that the assessors are marching to the tune set by the legislators.”
