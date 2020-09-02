GRANGEVILLE – A nearly 12 percent increase is proposed in the fiscal year 2021 budget for the City of Grangeville. A public hearing is next Tuesday, Sept. 8, for comment on the proposal prior to a pending city council decision for its adoption.
For 2021, the fiscal year for which starts Oct. 1, the city proposes a total $6,721,491 (up $712,716 from the current operating budget). Within the proposed expenditures, the largest increase – up 83 percent – is in the water fund, budgeted at $1,933,675 million in FY2021, the street fund increasing 14 percent for $578,700, and medical insurance fund expenses up 6.5 percent for $298,200 total.
Two notable decreases in the FY2021 budget are the sewer fund seeing a 22 percent increase for a total $1,071,516 million, and the recreation fund dropping 9.6 percent for a total $258,329.
For proposed revenues, the city will be taking the allowed 3 percent increase in the property tax levy, which for FY2021 will total $1,060,048. Revenues generated through two funds will also see increases: the water fund revenues are proposed to increase by 113 percent (up $1,027,800) for a total $1,936,300; and the sewer fund revenues will increase $50,000 (5.2 percent) from the current budget for a total $1,004,600.
The Sept. 8 budget hearing will be held during the regular Grangeville City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at city hall. Copies of the proposed budget are available at city hall during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
