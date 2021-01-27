ELK CITY — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks public comment on a proposed settlement action with the Elk City Water and Sewer Association for compliance issues regarding wastewater discharge.
According to a DEQ release, the proposed settlement is due to the association’s failure to meet, in part, the requirements of its Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) permit for effluent limits, maintenance of the collection system, data integrity, and quality assurance. DEQ identified deficiencies with the facility’s wastewater infrastructure and first entered into a compliance agreement schedule with the association in 2014, and amended in 2016. DEQ stated the association — anticipating it would not meet all its deadlines in the amendment — requested an extension April 19, 2019.
The agency subsequently determined the association failed to meet its permit conditions on submitting reports on progress toward removing infiltration and inflow into the collection system; generating and submitting a preliminary design/engineering report; and since July 1, 2018, failing to meet monthly average minimum percent removal for total suspended solids, and biochemical oxygen demand monthly average minimum percent removal.
According to DEQ, the association owns and operates an unincorporated community wastewater collection system and a two-lagoon municipal wastewater treatment facility located on the north bank of Elk Creek, which disposes of more than 2,500 gallons of wastewater per day. The IPDES permit allows discharge of treated wastewater to Elk Creek, which flows into American River and into the South Fork Clearwater River.
According to DEQ, the agency has prepared a consent order that directs the association to hire an appropriately licensed responsible charge operator and begin the funding, scoping, and construction efforts to complete facility upgrades necessary to achieve final water quality-based effluent limits for ammonia and temperature. The consent order also requires semi-annual progress reports documenting the progress made toward project funding, system upgrades, lagoon seepage testing, and progress toward achievement of effluent limits.
Failure to comply with consent order requirements would put the association in violation, according to DEQ, and it could be subject to penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation and up to $5,000 for each day of a continuing violation.
Written comments on the proposed settlement action will be accepted through Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. (MST). This proposed settlement may be amended or adjusted in the future, in which case, DEQ may provide for additional public comment depending on the significance of the changes.
The consent order is available for review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 N. Hilton St.) and on DEQ’s website: www.deq.idaho.gov .
Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s public comments page or by mail or e-mail: Nicole Deinarowicz, 1410 N Hilton Street, Boise, ID 83706; nicole.deinarowicz@deq.idaho.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.