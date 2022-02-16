LEWISTON — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Richard B. Ross, who is charged in the 2021 double murders of Eddy and Michael Devin.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office announced the news last Friday, Feb. 11. Ross’ next court date is set for April 29. No further comment was available from the prosecutor’s office at this time.

Ross was arrested Oct. 31 at a Clarkston, Wash., motel. He is alleged to have strangled the Devins to death; Eddy’s body was discovered Sept. 30 at her Cove Road home at Mt. Idaho outside Grangeville, and Michael’s body was found in a burned pickup in Lewiston.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Police Department conducted a joint investigation into these matters, once it was determined the cases were related. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office is handling both cases.

