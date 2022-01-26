GRANGEVILLE — Belinda Provancher, representing Perpetua Resources, updated the Idaho County Commissioners at their Jan. 18 meeting, on the status of the Stibnite Gold Project. The proposed surface mining project is located near Yellow Pine in Valley County. She explained that Perpetua, formerly Midas Gold, reorganized last spring. County commissioner Denis Duman added Perpetua is now a U.S. company. (Midas Gold was a Canadian company.) Duman is familiar with the company since he represents Idaho County on the Stibnite Foundation. (stibnitefoundation.com) The Foundation, funded by Perpetua Resources, shares community concerns with the company and offers a grant program to supports causes and organizations in the area, according to their website.
Provancher explained that the Payette National Forest, which manages most of the lands in the project area, received more than 10,000 comments on the draft environmental impact statement for the Stibnite Gold project in autumn 2020. Of these, 85 percent of the comments were positive, which she described as “pretty unheard of for a mining company.” The company has assisted with responding to the comments. A supplemental Environmental Impact Statement will be released later this year. Provancher said Perpetua continues to improve the project in response to public comments.
She explained the company’s mediation with the Nez Perce Tribe over the Clean Water Act has resumed. “I am glad we are all at the table again,” said Provancher.
She acknowledged people think “it’s scary” since mining companies have not historically done very well, but believes Perpetua can do better. They are committing to cleaning up environmental problems left by previous mining companies at the project site.
Provancher explained that critical minerals, such as the antimony that will be produced in the stibnite project are mined in other countries like China. She described “the need to bring critical mining back home.” Provancher cited lower environmental standards and human rights abuses related to mining in other countries. In terms of the environmental effects, she said that instead of just worrying about her own backyard, she prefers to think globally, a concept echoed by commissioner Skip Brandt.
When asked about a time frame she said Perpetua is expecting a summer 2023 decision to approve the project and hopes to begin construction in 2024. She indicated they began in 2016 and it will likely be around seven years, about the average time for approval of a large mining project.
