GRANGEVILLE — “As chairman, I am proud to report that Pine Tree Community Credit Union remains strong and secure to meet all your financial needs,” Dave Bodine said at PTCCU’s 66th annual meeting held April 30. About 45 people were in attendance at the Idaho County Veterans Center.
“We are fortunate to have a strong board of directors, a skilled supervisory committee, effective management, and friendly, capable staff,” Bodine added.
The CPA accounting form of Zwygart, John, and Associates audited the credit union as of March 31, 2021, and rendered a clean opinion on its financial statements.
CEO Dan Goehring said about halfway through the year, “it became apparent that 2021 would be a year full of challenges.”
“As the financial landscape changes and evolves, we recognize that PTCCU must remain relevant and reflect the changing needs of our members,” he said.
He reported the following:
∙Total loan balance grew 12.8%, adding more than $4 million to the balance sheet.
∙ PTCCU originated 555 new consumer, real estate, and small business loans, totaling more than $19 million.
∙ Total deposits grew by more than 20%, adding more than $12 million to annual deposits.
∙ Total assets grew by more than 20%, ending the year at more than $81 million.
∙ New members increased to 4,226, with a net increase of 135 new members.
∙Net income increased to $914,252 for 2021.
Goehring also spoke about the addition of secure text messaging between customers and PTCCU employees, technology upgrades to keep member information safe, and a new debit card for members.
In addition, PTCCU invested in its communities through volunteering and financial contributions. This included purchasing two 4-H animals at the Idaho County Fair, supporting the Border Days Rodeo and events, and collecting and matching funds for the food banks in both Riggins and Grangeville, raising more than $25,000 in combined funds.
“None of this could be accomplished without you, your membership, and your investment in PTCCU. We thank you for your loyalty and look forward to another year of growing together,” Goehring stated.
