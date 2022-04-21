More than 650 geographical features on U.S. public lands include the racial slur, “squaw,” an offensive term for a Native American woman. The U.S. Department of the Interior is taking action to rename these features — 11 of which are located within Idaho County — and is taking public comment on proposals through Monday, April 25.
Secretarial Order 3404 formally identifies the term “squaw” as derogatory and created a federal task force to find replacement names for geographic features on federal lands bearing the term. The term has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
The Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force includes representatives from federal land management agencies, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion experts from the Department. The order requires that the task force engage in tribal consultation and consider public feedback on proposed name changes.
Within Idaho County are 11 features, named as follows: Big Squaw Creek, Little Squaw Creek, North Fork Squaw Creek, South Fork Squaw Creek, Squaw Bar, two instances of Squaw Creek, Squaw Point, Squaw Saddle, Squawberry Spring and Squaw Meadow.
Each of these has four renaming options. For example, Big Squaw Creek is being considered to be renamed Harrington Ridge, Prospect Ridge, Harrington Saddle and Harrington Mountain.
Go online for information:
A complete list of the 650 national features up for review, as well as proposals for name changes is online at https://www.usgs.gov/us-board-on-geographic-names/so3404-candidate-names-list .
To comment online, go to regulations.gov, and type DOI-2022-0001 into the search bar and click on the comment button.
To view the Federal Register listing of the order: https://downloads.regulations.gov/DOI-2022-0001-0001/content.pdf
To view the November 2021 press release regarding the issue: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-haaland-takes-action-remove-derogatory-names-federal-lands
