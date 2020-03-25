Public comment is sought on a Forest Service project in the Upper North Fork and Moose Creek drainages proposing to reduce fuels while increasing the resilience of the area from fire, disease, and insects.
According to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the Dead Laundry Project is designed to focus on a tree species mix that retains the largest, most healthy western larch, western white pine, ponderosa pine, and western red cedar, while reducing the diseased and decadent grand fir and Douglas-fir component to create a healthier and more resilient landscape that is less susceptible to fire, insect, and disease outbreaks.
The project has also been designed to reduce hazardous fuels and wildfire risk in order to protect private inholdings, timber resources, and recreational opportunities in the area. The proposed timber harvest would have potential direct and indirect economic impacts to forest product jobs sustained, revenue to communities through wages and salaries, and though sales of goods and services.
Comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days of the legal notice that was published in the Lewiston Tribune on March 16. The project is available for public comment at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57827. Comments may be submitted on the website, or to the following e-mail: comments-northern-clearwater-north-fork@usda.gov.
For information: Amy Boykin, NEPA Planner at amy.boykin@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.