Grangeville truck route to U.S. Highway 95 photo

A view looking west off the Grangeville truck route to its intersection with U.S. Highway 95.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

More than $108 million is proposed in public road and highway projects throughout Idaho County within the next seven years. This according to the draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), which is open for public comment and review through July 31.

Highlighted by the Idaho Transportation Department as part of this plan is the Rapid River Bridge to Riggins project on U.S. Highway 95 (from mileposts 191.17 to 194.36), slated for 2029. The $8.976 million project south of Riggins will entail curve improvements for ride quality and a minor widening to accommodate the installation of shoulder barriers for improved safety.

