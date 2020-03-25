Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Log, March 16-22
Monday, March 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Balsom Dr; Sex offense/Report Taken; Report of semi with brake on fire Hwy 95 MP 222/No Report; Found property Truck Route/No Report; Cow problem Lamb Ln/No Report; Suspicious Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hill St/No Report; Medical Hemlock Rd; Medical Crane Hill Rd; Medical N Main St; Hitch hiker Main St Kooskia/No Report; Fraud Ponderosa Dr/Report Taken; Extra patrol Winter Ave; Suspicious activity Front St; Wood falling off a trailer Main St/No Report;
GPD
Unattended child N College & Cunningham; Loose dog Hwy 13 & Hwy 95; Loose dog N West 2nd & Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lewiston St;
Tuesday, March 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Unattended vehicle blocking traffic Hwy 162 & Crea Rd/No Report; Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade/Pending; Suspicious subject Hwy 14 area/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Drug paraphernalia found S Boulevard; Fire W Main St;
Wednesday, March 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Dumpster fire Hwy 13 MP 11; Medical N Main St; Welfare check Hidden Ranch Rd/Pending; Semi with brakes on fire Hwy 95 MP 226/No Report; Citizen assist Rapid River Rd/No Report; Contempt of Court cite and release of a 29 yoa Weippe female N Myrtle;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found drug paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Lambs Grade/No Report; Dog at large Sears Creek Rd/Pending; Theft of photo albums Sweeney Hill Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist Sweeney Hill Rd/no Report; Abandoned vehicle marked for tow Lambs Grade & Lukes Gulch Rd; Barking dogs Franklin Dr/No Report; Welfare check Apple Ln/Pending; Medical N Main St; Vandalism Mule Deer Rd/Report Taken; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Mental problems Kooskia/Transferred to Lewis County; Theft of toilet paper Thenon St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity E North 4th St; Loose dog W Main St; Medical South C St;
Thursday, March 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Death River St White Bird; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 265/Unable to Locate; Deliver message Pittsburg Landing area/No Report; Theft of power Whitetail Dr/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Custodial interference Rapid River/No Report; Report of neglected dogs Fish Creek Rd/No Report; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Business alarm Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Abandoned vehicle Front St; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72.5; Juvenile problem Front St/No Report; Barking dogs 1st St Alley/No Report; Hit and run Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Harassment Kooskia area/No Report; Agency assist for backup Skyline Dr/No Report;
GPD
Injured owl Lincoln Ave; Citizen assist W South St; Prowler South E St; Agency assist W Main St; Disorderly E Main St;
Friday, March 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Airport Rd/No Report; VIN McKenzie Creek White Bird; VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 215/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Heath Dr/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from property Little Salmon Overlook Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen assist N Main St/Report Taken; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Medical Old White Bird Hill Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Orofino female for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 236;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on welfare check Esther St/No Report; Medical Walker Ln; Agency assist for runaway juvenile Hwy 13/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Neglected dogs Glenwood Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Have Ln/Pending; Agency assist Peach St Kamiah; Threatening Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Runaway juvenile Florence Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Identity theft E Main St; Suspicious subject E Main St; Violation of protection order E South 2nd St; Citizen assist W N St; Dogs at large Scott St; Death N Myrtle St;
Saturday, March 21
Grangeville/Riggins
DUI cite and release of a 19 yoa Culdesac male Ironwood Dr; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Trespassing Pollock Rd/No Report; Cougar report Main St Riggins/Transferred to Fish & Game; Burglary Greencreek Rd/No Report; Controlled burn that got out of control Long Haul Rd; Grass fire Fish Hatchery & Hwy 95; Fraud Lucile Rd/No Report; Welfare check Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Riggins male DUI & Eluding N Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drug citations issued Hwy 12 MP 123/Report Taken; Theft of mail Harrisburg Ln/No Report; Dogs barking Franklin Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Found dog Poor Farm Rd/No Report; 911 hang up Ping St/No Report; Domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Kooskia male for Domestic Battery & Attempted Strangulation Mill St;
GPD
Theft South D St; Domestic dispute N Junction & N 2nd; Agency assist for cover unit Hwy 95 & W South 1st St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical East Rd; Business alarm W Main St;
Sunday, March 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned travelers Kirkwood Ranch/No Report; Field fire Hwy 95 MP 252; Minor non-injury two vehicle accident Salmon River Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Deer Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute S Main St/No Report; Extra patrol Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Skunk stuck in window well Flying Elk Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Unsecure premises Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Harassment Rivers Edge Dr/Report Taken; Civil standby Winter Ave; Agency assist for backup Tommy Robinson Pond/No Report; Welfare check Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Fire Carrot Ridge; Agency assist for suspicious subject Hwy 12 MP 67; Dumpster fire Hwy 13 MP 10;
GPD
Parked vehicle with hazards on South C St; Disorderly W Main St;
CPD
Suicide threat Foster Ave.
