IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
March 23-29
Monday, March 23
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury rollover accident Hwy 7 MP 7/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Whitetail D/No Report; Attempt to Locate Hwy 95/No Report; Fraud Black Pine Dr/No Report; Shoplifting S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Grass fire Rapid River Rd; Shoplifting Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Secesh/Pending; Death Main St Riggins; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Mental problems Hemlock Rd/No Report; Report of dead cat in cat trap Hwy 13 MP 13/Pending; Death Hwy 12 MP 74; Found drug paraphernalia Fountain Ct/Report Taken; Citizen assist Shenandoah Acres/No Report; Attempt to Locate Elk City area/Pending; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 91/No Report; Citizen dispute Highland Rd/No Report; Medical Barn St Kamiah;
GPD
Mental problems N College; VIN East North 3rd St; Medical N Meadow St; Medical W N 2nd St;
Tuesday, March 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening S Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Heath Dr Riggins; Suspicious subjects Goeckner Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Report of neglected animals Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; VIN Frasure Grade; Assault with a firearm Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Agency assist Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical S Idaho Ave; Disorderly Nezperce St; Welfare check Tamera Dr; Medical Elm St; Loose dog Crook St;
Wednesday, March 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Multiple slide offs Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 8; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 179/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Abandoned vehicle Tolo Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; Possible house fire, turned out to be bon fire Rapid River Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parked vehicle blocking roadway Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 160/Transferred to ISP; Civil standby Mill St; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Trespassing Larradon Dr/No Report;
GPD
Medical South B St; Slide off Main St; Medical North Hall St;
Thursday, March 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 229/Report Taken; Haz Mat Riggins area/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 191-194/Pending; Report of dog shot with pellet gun River St/Pending; Grass fire Johnson Rd; Welfare check Secesh area/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Hwy 12/No Report; Domestic dispute Echo Hills/Transferred to Tribal Police; Property damage to road Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Idaho County area; Agency assist for overdue party Hwy 12 MP 142.1/No Report; Agency assist Grove Addition Kamiah; Report of juveniles out fishing Toll Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle North A St; Abandoned vehicle S College & 2nd St;
Friday, March 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 215/Unable to Locate; Medical N Main St; Theft of llamas Sweeney Hill/No Report – Civil; Suspicious vehicle Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of vehicle loosing materials off of it Hwy 95 & Hwy 7/No Report; Cow in roadway Hwy 95 MP 207/Unable to Locate; Domestic battery Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Othello, WA male for Possession of Methamphetamines Main & Idaho St; Reporting campers in a closure Hammer Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Overlook Ln/No Problem; Damage to vehicle due to snowplow Hwy 14 MP 8.5/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Newsome St Harpster/No Report; Domestic dispute E Business Hwy 12/No Report; Suspicious activity Thenon St/No Report; Trespassing Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Tenant/landlord issue E Main St; Suspicious person Park St; Welfare check Grangeville area; Loose dog North D St; Medical Scott St; Possible attempted burglary N College St;
CPD
911 hangup Camas Dr;
Saturday, March 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Rapid River Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Black Tail Rd/No Report; Report of loose goats Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Report of loud music S Main St Riggins/No Report; Deliver message Cow Creek/No Report; Reckless driving Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 42 yoa McCall female for Aggravated Battery Hwy 95 MP 215; Barn on fire Tolo Lake Rd; Traffic offense Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle vs deer Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Vandalism and theft of services Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Agency assist Skyline Dr; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Woodland Rd; Extra patrol Adams Grade Rd; Welfare check Weedmark Way/No Report; Neighbor dispute over dog “pooping in yard” Liberty Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 134/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical W North 3rd St; Juvenile party North 1st St;
Sunday, March 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Hammer Creek/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Substation Rd/Report Taken; Loud music complaint S Main St/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Main St Stites; Citizen dispute Glenwood Rd/Unfounded; Theft of aluminum Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Medical Skyline Dr; Mental problems Thenon St/No Report; Trespassing Harrisburgn Ln/Pending; Vicious dog Pine Rd/No Report; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Domestic dispute Mill Rd Clearwater/No Report; Loud beeping sound Long Bluff Rd/No Report;
GPD
House check E North 2nd St; Found property 3rd St; Mental problems Yellow Brook.
