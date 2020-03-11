IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
2/24/2020 TO 3/1/2020
Monday, February 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow problem Cattle Dr/Report Taken; Smoke report Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; VIN Crea Rd; VIN North Loop Rd; Reckless driving Day Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Lost gun Dixie area/Report Taken; VIN 1st Ave; Theft of microscope Front St/Report Taken; VIN Harris Ridge Rd; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St;
CPD
Welfare check Bash St;
Tuesday, February 25
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Lustig Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicle Mill Creek Meadow/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Fountain Ct; House check Front St; VIN Wild Plum Ln; Weapon offense Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle East 1st; Disorderly E North St; Agency assist North Idaho Ave; Violation of Protection Order E N 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, February 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Bridge St White Bird/Pending; Medical Hwy 95 MP 173; Possible house fire Hwy 95 MP 191/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Assault Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious Idaho St/No Report; Motorcycle injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Missoula, MT male for DUI/DWP/Insurance Glenwood Rd; Barking dogs Shady Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute N Thenon St/No Report; Suspicious activity Clearcreek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dogs W South 1st St; Extra patrol Truck Route; Vandalism of mailbox N College St; Agency assist W South 1st St; 911 calls from deactivated cell phone N Hall St; Abandoned vehicle West Side Ln; Agency assist E North 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, February 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268/Unable to Locate; Medical Cattle Drive; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 262/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Hwy 13/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Tolo Lake & Johnston Rd/Report Taken; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Battle Ridge Rd; Medical Esther St; Report of neglected dogs Rabbit Creek/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Toll Rd; Threatening Hemlock Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Cunningham St; Agency assist with search warrants South E St; Citizen E N 6th St; Protection order violation E N 6th St; Medical W North 2nd St; Parking problem Main St; Mental problems South B St;
Friday, February 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95; Trespassing Hwy 14 MP 3/Transferred to Fish & Game; Assault Hoots Ln/ Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 31 yoa White Bird male for Possession of Methamphetamines White Bird area;
Kooskia/Elk City
Custodial interference Florence Rd/No Report; Shoplifting N Main St/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Avalanche Hwy 12 MP 167/Transferred to ISP; Extra patrol Main St Stites; Barking dogs Elk St Harpster/No Report; Medical Linder Ln;
GPD
Vandalism to tire South B St; House check Park St; Loose dogs Scott St; Loitering W Main St;
CPD
Business alarm Lewiston St;
Saturday, February 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Parking problem Secesh Meadows/No Report; Citizen assist Salmon Creek Rd/No Report; Possible poaching Lightning Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Injury two vehicle accident Day Rd/No Report; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious B Ave/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd;
GPD
Agency assist South E St; Disorderly E Main St;
CPD
Welfare check King St; Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Sunday, March 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile party Service Flats/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Chinook Circle/No Report; Loose horse Hwy 13 MP 3-4/No Report; Traffic offense Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Threatening Rapid River area/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Trespassing Stites Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Kidder Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Report of stolen vehicle Toll Rd, found to be vehicle in accident on Kidder Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Hwy 12/No Report; Theft Main St Elk City/Pending;
GPD
Suspicious subject looking in vehicles Main St; Domestic dispute South E St; Unsecure premises W N 2nd St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.