Dispatch Log
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG

2/24/2020 TO 3/1/2020

Monday, February 24

Grangeville/Riggins

Cow problem Cattle Dr/Report Taken; Smoke report Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; VIN Crea Rd; VIN North Loop Rd; Reckless driving Day Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Lost gun Dixie area/Report Taken; VIN 1st Ave; Theft of microscope Front St/Report Taken; VIN Harris Ridge Rd; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;

GPD

Medical E N 2nd St;

CPD

Welfare check Bash St;

Tuesday, February 25

Grangeville/Riggins

VIN Lustig Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicle Mill Creek Meadow/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Fountain Ct; House check Front St; VIN Wild Plum Ln; Weapon offense Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12;

GPD

Suspicious vehicle East 1st; Disorderly E North St; Agency assist North Idaho Ave; Violation of Protection Order E N 6th St;

CPD

Medical transfer St Joes;

Wednesday, February 26

Grangeville/Riggins

Abandoned vehicle Bridge St White Bird/Pending; Medical Hwy 95 MP 173; Possible house fire Hwy 95 MP 191/Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Assault Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious Idaho St/No Report; Motorcycle injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Missoula, MT male for DUI/DWP/Insurance Glenwood Rd; Barking dogs Shady Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute N Thenon St/No Report; Suspicious activity Clearcreek Rd/No Report;

GPD

Loose dogs W South 1st St; Extra patrol Truck Route; Vandalism of mailbox N College St; Agency assist W South 1st St; 911 calls from deactivated cell phone N Hall St; Abandoned vehicle West Side Ln; Agency assist E North 6th St;

CPD

Medical transfer St Joes;

Thursday, February 27

Grangeville/Riggins

Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268/Unable to Locate; Medical Cattle Drive; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 262/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Hwy 13/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Tolo Lake & Johnston Rd/Report Taken; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

VIN Battle Ridge Rd; Medical Esther St; Report of neglected dogs Rabbit Creek/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Toll Rd; Threatening Hemlock Rd/Report Taken;

GPD

Medical Cunningham St; Agency assist with search warrants South E St; Citizen E N 6th St; Protection order violation E N 6th St; Medical W North 2nd St; Parking problem Main St; Mental problems South B St;

Friday, February 28

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Hwy 95; Trespassing Hwy 14 MP 3/Transferred to Fish & Game; Assault Hoots Ln/ Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 31 yoa White Bird male for Possession of Methamphetamines White Bird area;

Kooskia/Elk City

Custodial interference Florence Rd/No Report; Shoplifting N Main St/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Avalanche Hwy 12 MP 167/Transferred to ISP; Extra patrol Main St Stites; Barking dogs Elk St Harpster/No Report; Medical Linder Ln;

GPD

Vandalism to tire South B St; House check Park St; Loose dogs Scott St; Loitering W Main St;

CPD

Business alarm Lewiston St;

Saturday, February 29

Grangeville/Riggins

Parking problem Secesh Meadows/No Report; Citizen assist Salmon Creek Rd/No Report; Possible poaching Lightning Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Injury two vehicle accident Day Rd/No Report; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Suspicious B Ave/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd;

GPD

Agency assist South E St; Disorderly E Main St;

CPD

Welfare check King St; Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;

Sunday, March 1

Grangeville/Riggins

Juvenile party Service Flats/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Chinook Circle/No Report; Loose horse Hwy 13 MP 3-4/No Report; Traffic offense Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Threatening Rapid River area/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Trespassing Stites Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;

Kooskia/Elk City

One vehicle non-injury accident Kidder Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Report of stolen vehicle Toll Rd, found to be vehicle in accident on Kidder Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Hwy 12/No Report; Theft Main St Elk City/Pending;

GPD

Suspicious subject looking in vehicles Main St; Domestic dispute South E St; Unsecure premises W N 2nd St;

