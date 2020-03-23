IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
03/02/2020 TO 03/08/2020
Monday, March 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hwy 14 MP 3/No Report; Suspicious phone calls Keuterville Rd/Pending; Welfare check, subject OK, Slippy Creek Rd/No Report; Loose horses Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on business alarm Main St Kamiah; Medical Clearwater Dr; Reckless driving Main St Stites/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lightning Creek; Loose dogs Clearwater St/No Report; VIN S Main St; Fire Hwy 12 MP 85.5; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 64/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Dog at large Madison St; Suicide threat Main St;
Tuesday, March 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Grass fire Grangeville Salmon Rd; Asotin County Warrant arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male W Main St; Harassment Riggins area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle fire Hwy 162 MP 18/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Battle Ridge Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Main St Stites/Report Taken; VIN Main St Kooskia; Death Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Deliver message Hwy 12/Pending; VIN Hill St; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 24/Pending; VIN Westfall Ln; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 174/No Report; Dog bite Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Medical W North 2nd St; Runaway juvenile S Idaho Ave; Welfare check E North St; Utility problem S Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Business alarm Lewiston St;
Wednesday, March 4
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 95 MP 250/Report Taken; Traffic hazard Fenn Rd/No Report; Threatening Old Hwy 7/No Report; Threatening Lewiston St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible brush fire Hwy 12 MP 77; Dog problem Bridge St/No Problem; Threatening Main St Elk City/No Problem; Medical West St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Suspicious activity N College St; Chimney fire Dawn Dr; Agency assist W Cunningham; Medical Cunningham St; Contempt of court violation W N 6th St;
Thursday, March 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Hwy 95 S/No Report; Citizen assist Chinook Circle/No Report; VIN Whitetail Dr; VIN Hidden Ranch Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass/No Report; VIN Hillside Dr; Child abuse Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Burglary Harrisburg Rd/Pending; Medical View Rd; Medical Oak St Kamiah; Medical Main St Elk City; Domestic dispute Dike St/No Report; Burglary Front St/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Business alarm W Main St; Harassment Grangeville area; Domestic dispute Cunningham St; Medical N College St;
Friday, March 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Bad check Hwy 95 MP 223; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Medical Riggins area/Transferred to Valley County; Vandalism of fuel tank Rapid River Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 285/Unable to Locate; Found property 221 Rd; Parking problem Truck Rt; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 174; Pedestrian causing a traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St; Suspicious vehicle Snyder Rd & Caribel Rd/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 17;
GPD
Medical N College St; Suspicious subject E Main St; Medical W N 2nd St;
Saturday, March 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury vehicle vs elk accident Hwy 95 MP 214/Report Taken; Found gun White Bird area/Report Taken; Suspicious activity resulting in the cite and release of a 63 yoa Riggins male for Failure to Purchase Hwy 95 MP 214; Report of snow and rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Hwy 12/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Medical S Main St; Found wallet Hwy 12 & Hwy 13; Citizen assist Friendship Ln/No Report; Theft of tires, tires found Woodland Rd/No Report; Loose dog Hwy 13 MP 20.5/No Report; Missing persons, located & OK, Hwy 12 MP 174/No Report; Medical Lom Tama Ln;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Unsecure premises South E St; Disorderly subject W Main St; Stalking South E St; Loose dogs W N 6th St; Loose dog S Idaho Ave;
CPD
No calls for service.
Sunday, March 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Heath Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Arson Wild Plum Ln/Report Taken; 911 hangup Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Trespassing Blackberry Ln/Pending; Nez Perce County Warrant Arrest of a 65 yoa Burbank, WA male Hwy 12 MP 139; Agency assist 1st St. Kamiah;
GPD
Threatening text messages Tamera Dr; Citizen assist E N 6th St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
No calls for service.
