2/6/2020 TO 2/16/2020
Roland Scott Bashaw, 62, Driving without Privileges, $230, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Tristan L. Bonner, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert R. Carver, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Patrick L. Chicane, 62, Motor Carrier-Exceeding Gross Legal Maximum of 80,000 lbs, $81.50;
Shane M. Disbrow, 26, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Melissa Rose Eller, 53, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Samuel Jiro Fidler, 26, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Tyeson Bradshaw Hodges, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Levi J. Jones, 19, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Zachary J. Kaschmitter, 32, Motor Carrier-Over-Weight (4001 Lbs and Over)-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $935.50;
Creston Arthur Ladd, 59, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Peter Jay Lujan, 36, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Mickaela M. Marple, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mickaela M. Marple, 23, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Hugo A. Monjaras Bibiano, 43, False Logbook, $201;
Benjamin Bert Nichols, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Sandra Patricia Ollervides, 44, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Cheri Patino, 44, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Cheri Patino, 44, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Zachery Dalton A. Payton, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess – 1st Offense, $487.50;
Kersie M. Pease, 27, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Kersie M. Pease, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Luke Alan Reynolds, 32, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Cody Robinson, 25, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Willis E. Thompson, 40, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $230;
John R. Thorndyke Jr., 59, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 53, Vehicle Windshield and/or Window View to be Unobstructed, $70;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 53, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
William Uhlenkott, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Gerardo Valenzuela, 42, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Preston Nicholas Weaver, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jerry Wilson, 63, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Child 6 Years or Younger is Properly Secured and Meets Requirements, $84;
Speeding: Tanner Nathanial S. Anthis, 21, $90; Jacob Astfalk, 23, $155; Thomas Baffa, 53, $90; Zachary R. Behrens, 36, $155; Robert Lee Brumet, 34, $90; Sterling C. Rosalia Clink, 34, $90; Aidan Oliver Dusho, 19, $90; Jeremiah Lynn Edmiston, 21, $93; Jay Glover, $90; Bo D. Gonsalves, 38, $90; Bryce Lowell Greenfield, 29, $93; Tyeson Bradshaw Hodges, 28, $90; Samuel Shaw Lubov, 35, $90; Lindsay N. Macy, 35, $90; Mickaela M. Marple, 23, $90; Logan Ray Marten, 23, $155; Isaiah Shane Meza, 21, $155; Bienvenu I. Muragizi, 20, $90; Anthony James Nadiger, 21, $90; Sandra Patricia Ollervides, 44, $90; Cynthia J. Ponozzo, 70, $90; Christopher Ryan Rederscheid, 23, $155; Zavala Sisto, 41, $158; Kevin O. Thomason, 68, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Discover Bank VS. Kysa E. Danford, $9,933.91, in favor of Discover Bank, Feb. 13, 2020.
-Xpress Collectors Agency, LLC VS. Linda Dhillon, $3,505.49, in favor of Xpress Collectors Agency, LLC, Feb. 13, 2020.
Marriages:
-Marsha Kay Moen of Kooskia, Idaho and James Lawrence Moen, Jr., of Grangeville, Idaho.
Divorces:
-Carl C. Stromberg VS. Nina Stromberg, Feb. 14, 2020.
