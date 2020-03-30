Records – District Court
3/5/2020 to 3/15/2020
Steven B. Levesseur, 68, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Gino M. Lollio, 59, Fail to Stop at Checking Station, $276.00;
Michael C. McReynolds, 31, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to use, $400.00;
Nikolay V. Pavlov, 42, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Gabriel H. Quilop, 42, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Steven Wayne Repp, 68, Fail to Stop or Yield, $90.00;
Steven Wayne Repp, 68, Fail to Provide Proof of Insurance, $131.50;
Alain Tremblay, 56, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Domonic Wagner, 33, Controll Substance Possession, $382.50;
Cooper H. Wilkes, 20, Driving Without Privileges, $307.50;
Shang Lamar Williams, 44, Driving-Following Too Closely, $90.00;
Daniel C. Wohlsein, 49, Fail to Provide Proof of Insurance, $131.50;
Bryan S. Wolf, 31, Fail to Register Vehicle, $67.00;
Gregory L. Wyatt, 52, Fail to Register Vehicle, $67.00;
Gregory L. Wyatt, 52, Motorcycle Endorsement violation, $67.00;
George S. Karaivanov, 48, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Bryce Lowell Greenfield, 28, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $500.00;
Deseri Lou Jaramillo-Swan, 20, Dog-Owner Possesses Loose Dog who Attacks Big Game Animals; $72.00;
Daniel Wade Finnell, 41, Possessing Open Alcoholic Beverage by Passenger; $105.00;
Robert C. French, 53, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Justin R. Deford, 23, Disturbing the Peace, $503.00;
Justin Joe Ellenberg, 37, Fail to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10.00;
Patricia Ann Baker, 54, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90.00;
Blaine E. Bullough, 51, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Speeding: Robert D. Linder III, 38, $90; Jack Christopher Magee, 29, $90; Christopher Michael Paul, 27, $90; Brian T. Peterson, 40, $191.50; Jakob A. Pool, 22, $93; Earl Bertrand Pryor, 31, $90; Margaret R. Querciagrossa, 61, $90; Lonnie R. Schaeffer, 51, $90; Cameron James Schneider, 22, $90; Carter W. Schroeder, 17, $90; Rodney E. White, 48, $90; Thomas Wilson, 60, $90; Steven Michael Wingert, 49, $93; Mason M. Wood, 22, $90; Madisyn N. Kushlan, 23, $93; Sherrie Felton, 51, $90; Nicholas Matthew Beckman, 18, $155; Randall Joel Colbert, 52, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Jamie R. Bentley, $3,131.63, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, March 6, 2020.
-Idaho Industrial Commission VS. Harpster Store and RV LLC, Brenda Knudsen, Larry Knudsen, Michelle Sherriffs, $6,375.00, in favor of Idaho Industrial Commission, March 13, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Zachery J. Dumars, $1,899.54, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., March 13, 2020.
- Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Jenny Hanson and Michael Hanson, Jr., $1,800.81, in favor of Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., March 13, 2020.
Divorces:
Desa R. Beene VS. Andrew J. Beene, March 10, 2020.
