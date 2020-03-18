2/20/2020 TO 3/1/2020
Rusty Lance Baggett, 17, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Rusty Lance Baggett, 17, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Henry D. Carroll, 64, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
William C. Finch, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Thomas C. Goff, 62, Motor Carrier-Exceeding Gross Legal Maximum of 80,000 lbs, $71.50;
Mitchell W. Grigsby, 23, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Guillermo I. Hernandez-Sanchez, 38, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $457.50;
Zoe Hickam, 27, Use of Barbed Hooks Where Prohibited, $75;
Russell E. Klein, 68, Use of Barbed Hooks Where Prohibited, $75;
Benjamin Tell Krohn, 21, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Aurel Mate Lang, 39, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Janet E. Laugner, 65, Petit Theft, $217.39, 10 Days Jail Time, 8 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shane M. Lindsey, 34, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Jonah Everett Mack, 19, Parking or Stopping Violations on a Two-Way Highway, $49.50;
Jeremy William Meyers, 43, Driving Under the Influence, $875, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Julie A. Needham, 43, Petit Theft, $212.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 27 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Sederick S. Oliver, 51, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
Kaylee Grace Page, 17, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Jeffrey Royce, 30, Use of Barbed Hooks Where Prohibited, $75;
Andrew A. Sheridan, 38, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Andrew A. Sheridan, 38, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Dale Alvin Smithee, 57, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Carl John Sterrett, 40, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $197.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Credit Time;
Preston S. Strain, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael D. Wren, 55, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Jon P. Allen, 59, $90; Justin P. Arbaugh, 34, $90; John Michael Ayres, 57, $90; Timothy James Barna, 43, $90; Andrew J. Brown, 22, $90; James Aaron Dixon, 48, $90; Dmitri V. Galkovski, 33, $155; Kristen Riquel Guerricabeitia, 53, $90; Jennifer Lyn Harmon, 46, $90; Taylor Marie Hazelbaker, 24, $90; Blake S. Holloway, 30, $90; Sierra Michelle Hooper, 21, $90; Nathan L. Horst, 36, $90; Richard J. Johnson, 64, $90; Willian L. Jones, 70, $93; Andrew John Mitchell, 27, $90; Kati Lynn Moore, 24, $155; Cody Lee Morgan, 23, $90; Jessica Lane Page, 23, $90; H. True Pearce, 40, $90; Johnny W. Powell, 48, $90; Courtnee Malea Rader, 17, $90; Troy J. Rogers, 36, $155; Jorge A. Sencion, 22, $90; Robert J. Snow, 40, $155; Mitchell R. Spivey, 27, $90; Jason R. Williams, 45, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-OneMain Financial Group LLC, VS. Joslyn Osborn Gaines, $9,522.83, in favor of OneMain Financial Group LLC, Feb. 20, 2020.
-Capital One Bank VS. Michael H. Crispin, $2,913.89, in favor of Capital One Bank, Feb. 20, 2020.
-Lvnv Funding LLC, VS. Richard D. Melton, $1,664.41, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, Feb. 24, 2020.
-Xpress Collectors Agency, LLC, VS. Kimberly Bakie, $1,669.54, in favor of Xpress Collectors Agency, LLC, Feb. 24, 2020.
-Lvnv Funding LLC, VS. Sandra Bruhn, $940.03, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, Feb. 24, 2020.
-Lvnv Funding LLC, VS. Jill Bushaw, $838.25, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, Feb. 24, 2020.
-Midland Funding LLC, VS. Karl Johnston, $1,342.24, in favor of Midland Funding LLC, Feb. 26, 2020.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Robert D. Gregory, $8,996.31, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Feb. 28, 2020.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Tyler Mamula, $4,598.01, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. Feb. 27, 2020.
