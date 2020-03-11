RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 10
2/13/2020 TO 2/23/2020
Roland Scott Bashaw, 62, Driving without Privileges, $230, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Haneford Dale Benware, 64, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Tristan L. Bonner, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Henry D. Carroll, 64, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Robert R. Carver, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Ariyah E. Darwish, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Shane M. Disbrow, 26, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Thomas C. Goff, 62, Motor Carrier-Exceeding Gross Legal Maximum of 80,000 lbs., $71.50;
Marco A. Hernandez, 51, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Tyeson, Bradshaw Hodges, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operator’s Driver’s License, $307.50;
William Thomas Hopkins III, 50, Possession of Controlled Substance, $532.50, 2 yrs. Determinate Time, 39 Days Credit Time, 3 yrs. Felony Probation;
Levi J. Jones, 19, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Ashley N. Kelton, 36, Vehicle License Plates or Placards for Person with a Disability, $141.50;
Steve Knutzen, Sexual Battery, $657.50, 365 Days Jail Time, 364 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Creston Arthur Ladd, 59, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jonah Everett Mack, 19, Parking or Stopping Violations on a Two-Way Highway, $49.50;
Mickaela M. Marple, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mickaela M. Marple, 23, Operating a Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Julie A. Needham, 43, Petit Theft, $197.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 27 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Sandra Patricia Ollervides, 44, Operating a Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Cheri Patino, 44, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Cheri Patino, 44, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Zachery Dalton A. Payton, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Kersie M. Ramirez Pease, 27, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Kersie M. Ramirez Pease, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Brett Douglas Renfroe, 53, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kaden William Ricks, 19, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $74;
Cody Robinson, 25, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Cody Robinson, 25, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Dalila Ruiz Hernandez, 19, Driving without Privileges, $615;
Dalila Ruiz Hernandez, 19, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, $263;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Christopher Dean Schnider, 32, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Michael Sheppard, 63, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Andrew A. Sheridan, 38, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Andrew A. Sheridan, 38, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Josiah S. Silva, 19, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Dale Alvin Smithee, 57, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
John R. Thorndyke Jr., 59, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Ivan Torres, 58, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $281;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 53, Windshield and/or Window View to be Unobstructed, $70;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 53, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Speeding: Tanner Nathanial S. Anthis, 21, $90; Justin P. Arbaugh, 34, $90; Elizabeth B. Archibald, 31, $90; Jacob Astfalk, 23, $155; Martin Daniel Avila, 25, $155; John Michael Ayres, 57, $90; Steven Michael Brewer, 60, $158; Andrew J. Brown, 22, $90; Robert Lee Brumet, 34, $90; Sterling C. Rosalia Clink, 34, $90; James Arron Dixon, 48, $90; Daylee M. Duplex, 18, $90; Aidan Oliver Dusho, 19, $93; Dmitri V. Galkovski, 33, $158; Jonathan G. Gibson-Cromer, 25, $90, Bo D. Gonsalves, 38, $90; Heather J. Good, 43, $90; Bryce Lowell Greenfield, 29, $93; Christopher Jacob Haun, 41, $90; Taylor Marie Hazelbaker, 24, $90; Tyeson Bradshaw Hodges, 28, $90; Blake S. Holloway, 30, $90; Nathan L. Horst, 36, $90; Richard J. Johnson, 64, $90; Mickaela M. Marple, 23, $90; Isaiah Shane Meza, 21, $158; Cody Lee Morgan, 23, $90; Bienvenu I. Muragizi, 20, $90; Anthony James Nadiger, 21, $90; Sandra Patricia Ollervides, 44, $90; H. True Pearce, 40, $90; James P. Peyton, 22, $155; James Pine, 40, $95; Johnny W. Powell, 48, $90; Sarah Ashley Ragland, 21, $90; Christopher Ryan Rederscheid, 23, $155; Emily H. Remington, 24, $90; Michael G. Roberts, 25, $90; Christopher Lee Roger, 36, $155; Troy J. Rogers, 36, $155; Dalila Ruiz Hernandez, 19, $310; Niki Nicole Schacher, 35, $90; Jorge A. Sencion, 22, $90; Andrew A. Sheridan, 38, $90; Robert J. Snow, 40, $155; Mitchell R. Spivey, 27, $90;
Divorces:
-Carl C. Stromberg VS. Nina Stromberg, Feb. 14, 2020.
Civil Dispositions:
-Discover Bank VS. Kysa E. Danford, $9,933.91, in favor of Discover Bank, Feb. 13, 2020.
-Xpress Collectors Agency, LLC VS. Linda Dhillon, $3,505.49, in favor of Xpress Collectors Agency, LLC, Feb. 13, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Melody A. Keith, $17,464.24, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., Feb. 19, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.