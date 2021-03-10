GRANGEVILLE — No action, but rather maintaining the status quo was council consensus last week in considering whether to allow dogs in city parks.
At its March 1 meeting, the Grangeville City Council reached consensus on no change to the city ordinance that bans dogs from parks, apart from a listed exception at Pioneer Park that allows canines in the portion east of Three Mile Creek.
In an online city poll, respondents were 42 in retaining the current restriction (Title 6-2-3 in the city code) and 26 for opening parks to dogs.
The issue was first visited at the Feb. 1 meeting. Council discussed the ordinance is regularly disregarded by dog owners who walk and play with their dogs in all city parks, but that enforcement is problematic for police busy on more important business. Discussion was on whether to have an unenforceable ordinance remain on the books, or an alternative of eliminating it entirely, but as a result losing a tool for enforcing egregious nuisance problems.
In the end, it was to leave the code in place, one which most poll respondents agreed with.
“In general, people wanted it left as-is,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy, on responses from those in favor of keeping the dog ban in parks. “They felt better to have the code there and enforce it, as necessary, because if you take it away, then you can’t do anything.”
On comments they received, councilor Beryl Grant said the city was encouraged to have more signs facing the street, especially at Pioneer Park, to advise the public on the ban on dogs in the park. Councilor Michael Peterson said he was recommended the city add to the dog ban signs a smaller notice that lists the fine for violators.
“That would deter people on what would happen if they got caught,” he said.
Kennedy said public service announcements would be made closer to summer to advise the public on the restricted usage, getting also with other park users — including Art in the Park, Grangeville Youth Baseball and soccer organizations — to inform their members and participants, as well.
As part of meeting discussion, council briefly visited an issue making its rounds across on the state on establishing 2nd Amendment sanctuary cities. To this, the council consensus was not to pursue it for Grangeville.
“I personally have not had anyone ask me about it,” said Mayor Wes Lester, “but I thought we should address it.”
Most recently, the Kamiah City Council, at its Feb. 24 meeting, approved a resolution declaring the municipality to be a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. At that meeting, Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis summarized its purpose for the council: “It rejects any laws, federal or state that have the perceived violation of the 2nd Amendment.”
The Idaho County Commission considered, but did not act on such a resolution, which commission chair, Skip Brandt, elaborated the reasoning for in a Feb. 24 guest opinion to the Idaho County Free Press. In part, he noted were such an ordinance passed, the county would be “liable for legal defense costs for both the county and any individual who might be charged.... And in this situation, those dollars would be recklessly spent, as this specific issue was addressed by SB1332 back in 2014.”
Brandt continued, “Being a strong believer in limited government and governing with common sense, I do not take passing an ordinance lightly. I do not believe in putting useless, redundant laws on the books, nor do I believe it is good leadership to endanger the county’s financial security due to a feel-good ordinance.”
In advising the Grangeville council, city attorney Adam Green noted his agreement with Brandt on the matter.
“I don’t believe the resolution accomplishes anything that doesn’t already exist in Idaho law. I think it’s largely a political thing and not a legal thing. So, for political purposes, if you want to make that kind of statement, you are the elected officials and have the ability to do that, but as far as a legal, practical effect, I don’t see it having any effect that is any different from existing provisions of the Idaho Constitution that we have now.”
One item the council moved to approve during its meeting was authorizing a $340,000 land purchase of 10 acres from Prairie Tree Farm of property atop the mountain. This acreage is in proximity to existing city public ground and has several telecommunications towers operated by several private businesses, which pay rent for operating infrastructure at the site. The purchase is pending a clean title search. According to Mayor Lester, funds for the purchase came out of the city’s timber fund, which is generated by harvests off the municipal watershed, and rent generated from the property will go back into this fund until that purchase amount is paid off. After this, rent monies will go into the general fund.
“That’s the biggest reason to do this,” he said, as the city is continually looking to find sources of income to supplement its budget, as, for example, no annexing is being done, as is no building, and the state is revising the revenue sharing formula that will provide the city less than in the past.
“We’re always trying to figure out how to get more money in the general fund,” he said, “and we figured, this was one way to do that.”
