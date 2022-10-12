The public will encounter contract employees working on the Payette National Forest in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along forest service roads. They will be out in all types of weather conditions, wearing bright orange vests, and be near a sign that says, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”

The National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey is being conducted on the Payette National Forest which will begin in October of 2022 and will go through Sept. 30, 2023. The information gathered is useful for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning. It provides National Forest managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forest, what activities they engage in while there and how satisfied people were with their visit. The economic impact on the local economy is also captured in the survey.

