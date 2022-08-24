Internet speed graphic 2022

A map showing internet connection speed test results in Grangeville as of last week. Green shows more than 25mpbs download speed, yellow less than 25, and red, less than 10.

 Contributed graphic

Improving internet connectivity is a continuing work in progress for Idaho where much of the state, notably North Central Idaho, is lacking in not only access but in speeds to allow for many residential and commercial uses. CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Association) is pursuing federal grant funding to go toward local projects to improve and expand access. Essential to this is public involvement in a broadband crowd-source speed project.

Residents are being asked to take a speed test on either their PC or laptop, the results of which organizers hope will demonstrate Idaho’s need is greater than what the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) currently estimates, and in turn bring in substantially more dollars.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments