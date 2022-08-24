Improving internet connectivity is a continuing work in progress for Idaho where much of the state, notably North Central Idaho, is lacking in not only access but in speeds to allow for many residential and commercial uses. CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Association) is pursuing federal grant funding to go toward local projects to improve and expand access. Essential to this is public involvement in a broadband crowd-source speed project.
Residents are being asked to take a speed test on either their PC or laptop, the results of which organizers hope will demonstrate Idaho’s need is greater than what the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) currently estimates, and in turn bring in substantially more dollars.
“Idaho is looking to get $100 million at a minimum,” said Tucker Craig with Imagine Idaho Foundation, a nonprofit working with CEDA and other state entities to bring broadband infrastructure to the state, and which is also conducting the online speed test. “But if we can prove our needs are more than the FCC says, then we will be able to get more money, and we’ve run the numbers of what that looks like and it’s upward of a billion dollars.”
Organizers look to wrap up their speed data collection testing by Sept. 15 and pass the grant application off to the state to submit to compete for a portion of $42.5 billion through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which looks to expand U.S. high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.
“That’s a lot of money,” Tucker continued, and that’s the reason why it’s so important people take these tests.”
Krista Baker, CEDA, who is working on the broadband crowd-source speed project, provided a timetable of the FCC-adopted download/upload speeds in the past couple of decades. This started in 1996 with 200kbps (kilobytes per second) download and 200kbps upload, updated in 2010 to 4mbps (megabytes per second) down and with 1mbps up, and in 2015 this went to 25mbps/3mbps.
“We are now in 2022,” Baker said, “and with all we have gone through with covid the last couple of years we’re doing more school online, doctoring online, business online.... So, 25/3 is no longer sufficient.”
Organizers looking to improve Idaho’s broadband have a goal of 100mbps down and 20mbps up, which will provide for the multiple connectivity that, she added, “is becoming a critical communication need.”
In 2019, the Idaho Broadband Task Force determined District 7 was the “worst in the state” for connectivity, and though subsequent million-dollar projects have been implemented to address this, the area still has unserved and underserved locations and communities.
For examples of area speeds recorded so far, Baker noted a test at the Idaho County Courthouse reported 196.15 download, which is at the goal speed. However, some tests within town reported speeds less than 25 download; testing in and around Cottonwood showed speeds at both less than 25 and less than 10; and a few outlying areas outside Riggins were also at less than 10.
In Kamiah and Craigmont, speeds in both towns were reported at both more than and less than 25, the same with Nezperce that also showed speeds less than 10.
Baker explained the need for as many tests as possible in order to determine the true data. For example, a person on a mountaintop may be paying for 100/20, and that may not reflect the service of surrounding users; however, the FCC will take the data and apply it broadly to all. Additional tests demonstrate what the actual service is, and in demonstrating the need, the hope is the FCC will direct more grant dollars toward the state.
“It’s important to take note, all this is completely secure and confidential,” Tucker said. Data will only be used by the state in its application for the grant, noting only the location, internet service provider and the download/upload speeds.
Tentatively, grant awards will be made in 2023, and according to Tucker, the state will be working with counties and other groups such as CEDA to determine local broadband projects.
“We want people to live anywhere and to be able to learn anywhere and connect anywhere,” Tucker said. “Rural Idaho is the heart of our state and we want all those communities to have the necessary capabilities to live in our modern society: medicine, business, and more opportunities that we don’t even know about yet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.