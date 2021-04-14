What determines whether any petition is official or informal? What qualifies any signature as official? More specifically, could that scuttle petitions to declare any province a Second Amendment sanctuary? Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman provided the following answers:
1. What determines whether a petition is official or informal?
“The short answer is Idaho Code. Period. To expand on that a little, there are clear directions in Idaho Code on the procedures for certain actions that require an official response from the commissioners and/or the clerk (or other bodies of local government).
“For example, if a group of citizens want to form a fire district, Idaho Code lays out the details on what needs to be on the petition in general terms, who and how many people need to sign it and how to determine if the signatures count. (In this example, they have to be property owners of record, so when the petition is presented for verification, we would check that the people who signed the petition actually own property in the proposed district.)
“Another example is a petition to recall an elected official. In this example, Idaho Code even says specifically what the petition has to say, in addition to the number of signatures required, who can collect the signatures and how they are verified. (Signers in this example must be ‘qualified electors’—registered voters living in the county.)
“As far as I know there isn’t a definition or procedure outlined for ‘informal petitions’. In my mind and experience, anyone can ask the commissioners (or any other elected official) to do something by circulating a petition or writing a letter. The commissioners do read and consider these requests and respond to them — providing they actually receive the request and it’s signed by someone. They do not take action on unsigned, anonymous letters.”
2. On an official petition, what qualifies as an official signature?
“If Idaho Code requires signature verification on a petition, the only mechanism for doing that is our voter registration system which stores signatures. “This is also what we use when we verify signatures on absentee ballots that are returned to our office. We are not handwriting experts. We look at basic indicators such as similar letters to determine if the signature should be counted.
“In the past two elections, when there was a large number of absentee ballots, there were three occasions where signatures were questioned. In those cases, we contacted the voter to verify that they had, in fact, voted the ballot. We try to work with people in those instances because it’s the end of the road and we want their votes to count.
“On an official petition, there are steps beyond turning the petition in that will determine the final outcome. In the two examples given above, an election/ ballot measure determines the outcome, so if the person signing the petition is not registered to vote, has listed an address that doesn’t match what is on their voter registration or the signature isn’t a reasonable match, we don’t count that signature. We advise petition organizers to obtain a few more than the required minimum because people will sometimes sign a petition without realizing they aren’t qualified to sign it.
“Official petitions also require that the person witnessing the signature of a signer must sign a notarized verification that they saw the person sign it. If there are a large number of signatures required, there may be several people turning in signed sheets, so there may be several notarized verifications attached.
“An ‘informal petition’ would have no specific number of required signatures and would not require that the signature be witnessed by the same person — it could be left at the grocery store, gas station, etc. for anyone to sign.”
3. Can xeroxed copies of signed petitions count as official?
“No. I would not accept a photocopied petition for any action outlined in Idaho Code that requires a petition to get the ball rolling.
“The petition Mr. Volkman circulated has never been turned in. He referred to it in the meeting and said that the commissioners could look at it, but he would not leave it with them. There has been discussion between Commissioner [Ted] Lindsley and Mr. [Phil] Volkman about verifying signatures or counting signatures, which would be done by me or my staff. Mr. Volkman does not want to leave the petition with me or give me a copy of it.”
Reached by phone at home, Volkman said that when he first contacted Ackerman Feb. 17: “She said no one had ever done this [before],” and did not, at that time, specify parameters for the petition to be considered by the commission. He explained that he remains hesitant to leave the petition with anyone since people who signed entrusted him with their voice. Volkman added that he thought the commissioners “wished this petition would just go away.”
His fear is that if the petition is left with someone, that might happen: It could disappear. Volkman will allow examination only if he remains present with the petition. Ackerman, in a follow-up call said that even if it’s an informal petition, she and the commissioners have to see it to take action. Asked if the commission will take action on an unofficial petition that doesn’t meet Idaho Code criteria, Ackerman said that in her 10 years working for the county, she could only remember one unofficial petition receiving action by the commission—a grant opportunity in Elk City— and that the best bet petitioners have for action is a petition that is official according to Idaho Code.
Even then, said Ackerman, the commission is not bound to vote as the petitioners desire. Still, Ackerman encouraged, if the petition fulfills all the Idaho Code criteria for an official petition, the commissioners must vote up or down, yes or no.
