As of press time on July 27: As of yesterday, there were no new initial attack fires detected on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The Forest is managing 43 active fires, seven are contained, 27 in extended attack, and nine are being evaluated for further action.
Forecasts calling for higher temperatures and lower relative humidity concerns combined forests supervisor Cheryl Probert.
“While we continue to place orders for additional firefighting personnel and equipment, many orders remain unfilled due to the magnitude of wildfires across the country,” she stated. “We are having to make difficult decisions that prioritize how we position the fire-fighting resources we have, and we are doing that in partnership with our fire managing agencies in north-central Idaho.”
She cited the interagency response to Sunday’s Battle Ridge Road Fire as an example of the current system working. “Firefighting personnel and equipment from all jurisdictions was available to converge on that fire quickly, keeping growth minimal and protecting the private property in the area,” she explained. “While we would like to take more aggressive firefighting actions in remote areas, moving the resources to more remote locations would diminish our capacity to respond to fires that start near communities and private property.”
Citing the Idaho Department of Lands office in Kamiah, the Lewiston Tribune reported the Battle Ridge Road Fire broke out on the ridge above Clearwater Valley High School around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, of a cause under investigation. It was last listed at 19 acres.
Probert said the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to order firefighting resources and rely on efforts from National Incident Management Organization (NIMO) Team 1 for support managing most backcountry fires and developing a long-term strategy that should position fire managing agencies in North Central Idaho to better compete for national firefighting resources.
Storm Theatre Complex (NIMO Team 1)
The Storm Theatre Complex is being managed by Incident Commander Jay Kurth and the National Incident Management Organization (NIMO) Team 1. The NIMO team has been tasked with managing 21 Backcountry fires within an 815,000 acre area of remote-roadless land, and the Storm Creek Fire. NIMO is also tasked with long range planning to protect values of concern and values at risk within those 815,000 acres. The term theatre was added to the name to indicate the scope of these additional responsibilities beyond managing current fires.
Fires are being managed using a confinement/point protection strategy because of extreme competition for fire suppression resources and the comparably low values at risk. Due to the remote location of the fires, aerial reconnaissance is the primary tool to get new intelligence. Updates will be shared as soon as they become available. There was no infrared flight last night. The last measured acreage taken on July 24, was 6,183 for Storm Creek Fire, 808 for Bar Creek Fire, and 284 for the Lonesome Fire.
• Fire Information Phone Number: 208-494-1661
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
• Storm Theatre Complex Email Address: 2021.ncfsupport@firenet.gov
• Storm Theatre Complex Inciweb Page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7724
Red River Ranger District (208-842-2245)
The Lynx Fire is estimated at 450 acres and located 23 miles east of Elk City. Infrared mapping has been ordered to assess fire growth and heat intensity. Firefighters continue to ensure installed structure protection equipment is operational should it be needed.
A Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Type 3 Incident Management Team is managing the Dixie and the Jumbo Fires. The fires are located approximately 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the communities of Comstock and Dixie. A closure order is in effect.
• Fire Information Phone Number: 208-207-7417
• Fire Email Address: 2021.dixie@firenet.gov
• Dixie-Jumbo Fires InciWeb Page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608
• Dixie-Jumbo Fires Facebook Page: @DixieJumboFire
Lochsa Ranger District
(208-926-4274)
The Snow Creek Fire is managed by a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Type 3 Incident Management Team. The fire is located 15 miles east-northeast of Kamiah, and estimated at 887 acres. Firefighters are holding and strengthening containment lines on the west and south sides of the fire, and working to establish containment lines on the north, northeast side for strategic firing operations.
Powell Ranger District
(208-942-3113)
The Storm Creek Fire is being managed under the Storm Theatre Complex, please see above for information. The Saddle Camp Fire is approximately 200 acres and is located 20 miles west of Powell. Ground resources are scouting roads for potential containment opportunities. The Army Mule (1200 acres) and Prophyry Fires (100 acres) are burning in wilderness areas. These are being evaluated for further action and are unstaffed due to resources being assigned to fires where there are higher values at risk.
The BM Hill, Shotgun, and Boulder Creek Fires are managed under the Granite Pass Complex.
• Phone: 406-624-9176 • Email: 2021.granitepasscomplex@firenet.gov
• InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7653/
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GranitePassComplex
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.