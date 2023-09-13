Multiple races will be determined in the November elections as seats are contested on the Grangeville and Riggins city councils, and on boards for the Salmon River and Mountain View school districts.
Also in the Nov. 7 elections, Mt. View School District 244 will ask patrons to approve a $3.1M one-year, maintenance and operations override levy; and the City of Cottonwood will request citizens approve a 30-year $5 million bond to implement a wastewater system upgrade.
Candidate filings closed last Friday, Sept. 8, for elections to be held on Nov. 7.
Three four-year-term seats are up for decision on the Grangeville City Council with four persons having filed: Jared Andrews, incumbents Amy Farris and Pete Lane, and Wyatt D. Perry.
Two four-year-term seats are up on the Riggins City Council with three persons filed: Jacob Mann, along with incumbents Bill Sampson and Brady J. Clay.
Salmon River Joint School District 243
For Salmon River Joint School District 243, races are contested in zones 1 and 3.
For the open zone 1 seat, running are Nicol Tyler and Mark M. Christensen. For the open zone 3 seat, running are Terri Clay and Jennifer Welch. Running unopposed for his zone 2 seat is Eric Hook.
Mt. View School District 244
Zones 1, 2 and 4 are all contested races.
For zone 1, Tyler Harrington will face off against incumbent Melisa Kaschmitter. For zone 2, newcomers Jon Menough and Rachel Young will vie for the seat. For zone 4, incumbent Laci Myers will take on challenger Cindy Stoeckler.
Elections will be uncontested in the following districts:
• Cottonwood City Council: Keith M. Holcomb has filed for mayor; filing for council seats are Debby Arnzen-O’Neill and Brett Miller (two-year term); and Linda Nida and Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus (four-year term).
• Ferdinand City Council: Ralph B. Wassmuth has filed for mayor; and Kenneth Becker and Lori Webb-Remacle have filed for council (four-year terms).
• Kooskia City Council: Tina Ulmer has filed for mayor; and Greg Gibler (incumbent) and Roy Jackson have filed for two four-year-term council seats.
• Stites City Council: Keith Schmidt is the sole filer for two open four-year-term council seats.
• White Bird Council: Jeremy Stewart is the sole filer for two open four-year-term council seats; incumbent Neal “Randy” Holt has filed for a two-year-term seat.
• Salmon River Ambulance District: Lindy Smither and Tina Anderson have filed for the four-year term; and Julie F. Kinskie has filed for the two-year term.
(1) comment
Can't believe no one Eric Hooking Riggins he is absolutely not fit for the Job
