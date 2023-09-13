Voting booths pic
Contributed photo

Multiple races will be determined in the November elections as seats are contested on the Grangeville and Riggins city councils, and on boards for the Salmon River and Mountain View school districts.

Also in the Nov. 7 elections, Mt. View School District 244 will ask patrons to approve a $3.1M one-year, maintenance and operations override levy; and the City of Cottonwood will request citizens approve a 30-year $5 million bond to implement a wastewater system upgrade.

Faithandprayer1
Faithandprayer1

Can't believe no one Eric Hooking Riggins he is absolutely not fit for the Job

