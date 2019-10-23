ELK CITY – Would you like to be the winner of a handmade quilt? Elk City Ambulance is holding a raffle fund-raiser.
The organization needed to purchase an expensive piece of patient monitoring equipment recently to replace an outdated one. Money raised from the raffle drawing will go toward this.
The raffle will be held Nov. 16. Items to be raffled aside from the quilt are a handmade knife and gift baskets. More prizes will be added as donations come in.
Tickets are available from ambulance members.
The quilt was made by Alice Olson, a founding member of the Elk City Ambulance and longtime resident of Elk City. She died in 2009.
For questions or tickets contact. Margaret Robinson, Bill Munson, Krystyna Sherrer or Christopher Fischer. Tickets are $5 or 5 for $20.
