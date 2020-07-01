LUCILE – Forest Service officials are estimating attendance, as of Monday, at more than 300 visitors to a growing gathering for the upcoming Rainbow Family of Living Light event set for the July 4 holiday.
The event is to be held on Forest Service Road 241, approximately eight miles outside the community of Lucile. The Forest Service expects the gathering to last through the July 4 weekend, after which, several Rainbow Family members will stay on site for several weeks to work on cleanup and rehabilitation.
The Rainbow Family is described as a loose-knit group of people without leadership or organization who gather on national forests to discuss political and environmental issues, pray for world peace, and celebrate life. Since 1972, the event has taken place on a different national forest during the Fourth of July holiday.
“The Forest Service is prepared to manage the event with an incident management team consisting of various resource and law enforcement specialists,” according to public information officer Julie Thomas, in a prepared release. “We are communicating with local law enforcement, communities, and other agencies in communities that may be selected for the gathering to identify local concerns and needs that could be affected by a gathering of this size.”
The agency stated it would keep affected communities informed as information becomes available, and that “public safety, impacts to communities, and resource protection are our top priorities.”
Attendance for these events can range from 5,000 to 7,000, according to information from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. This year’s event attendance may be down from past years due to concerns with COVID-19.
To that health concern, the Forest Service is working on Idaho Rebound state 4 procedures that recommend social distancing (at least six feet between individuals), frequent handwashing, covering coughs, staying home if sick, and wearing face masks.
In social media postings, concerns have been raised on the gathering’s impact to not only public health (such as with COVID and basic sanitation) but also to safety, as regards crime and illegal drug use, and potential environmental damage.
According to Shelley Neal, whose ranching family operates a grazing permit for more than 500 head in the vicinity, she and her husband, Garrett, have not experienced problems, so far. They have driven through the gathering site – an approximate mile-long area from Cow Creek Saddle to Iron Phone Campground – and been greeted friendly by attendees. The camp has expanded from Iron Phone to the north, south and west along the roadways.
“We’re just starting to move [cattle] up there,” she said. Their concern is for property and ranch hand safety. They have a cow camp on the Snake River side, which is in close proximity to the gathering. The Neals are holding off on moving up into the location, as well as having a hired person stay on at the camp cabin, until this activity is passed.
One aggravation in this for Neal is no one with the Forest Service has contacted them, in advance of this activity or at present, regarding the gathering.
“Never once has any Forest Service supervisor or ranger, or anyone, told us these folks were coming to our area,” she said. “I don’t think that’s quite right. They could have given us a heads-up, worked with us on different strategies on how to manage cows with this going on, but nothing.”
