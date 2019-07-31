COTTONWOOD -- Join in a day of friends, family, and fun at the 27th Annual Raspberry Festival on Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road in Cottonwood.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with a 10K Fun Run and 5K Walk. The event will by chip-timed by Cyrus B. Hall, assistant cross country/track and field coach of Lewis-Clark State College. Register online at www.myraspberryfestival.org or on the morning of the event beginning at 7 a.m.
Raspberry Festival continues with a pancake breakfast, kids’ carnival, live music, arts and crafts fair, and chapel tours. Explore the four new exhibits at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. Stay fueled up with ice cold raspberry lemonade, grilled hamburgers, barbecue beef sandwiches, and raspberry shortcake.
Due to popular demand, Raspberry Festival will again feature an art show. Come celebrate the many talents of the community. The exhibit will be located in the Johanna Room of Spirit Center. Artists are invited to drop off entries at Spirit Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Special arrangements are available for those who live at a distance and cannot bring art till the morning of the Raspberry Festival. There is no entry fee and artists are responsible for any sales of their works. Register at www.MyRaspberryFestival.org.
Raspberry Festival will also feature a new, used, and vintage sale that will include rocks, gems, stones, salt and pepper shakers, antique tools, vases, bottles, dolls, toys, and much more. There is also still time to enter the Show ’n Shine Car Show where prizes will be awarded.
All proceeds for the Raspberry Festival benefit the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.