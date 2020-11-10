GRANGEVILLE — Patrons on the City of Grangeville utility system will see some changes in their upcoming November bill, and more than just the standard rate increases.
With changes approved by ordinance at the Nov. 2 council meeting, water and sewer rates will be based on equity for users, which will be a mixed bag of some patrons paying more and some paying less.
“We’ve been working since January on how we want to revise our formulas,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy. This was done in conjunction with the city revising its water and sewer master plans, which establish what system upgrades are needed, what the status of the present infrastructure is, and how such work will be funded. On this last, “We wanted to make it more equitable across the board,” she said.
For starters, most residential patrons won’t see a change in rates, other than in base rates increasing this month: water at $19.63 for 260 cubic feet, and sewer at $47.44 for 722 cubic feet.
What’s different is all patrons will be paying a base utility rate. So for snowbirds who reside elsewhere during the winter and shut off their water, in the past, they would only pay the $15 monthly water bond. Now, they will be paying the base rate for water, sewer and streetlight. However, in a separate agreement with Walco, garbage will still be taken off of seasonally vacated residences.
This also applies to rentals, which, if vacant, would pay a half-rate for sewer. Now, with all users paying the base rate, this vacancy credit goes away.
Another change is with multiple units, such as a duplex or triplex. Before, the first unit would pay a full sewer rate and the second at a two-thirds rate. Now, a full sewer is paid for every unit.
Newly adopted changes may mean some commercial owners pay less, depending on their water usage, according to Kennedy. Commercial, business or mixed use facilities will now be charged based on an equivalent residence, calculated on their average water consumption from November through March. Prior to this, these were charged on the number of units within the facility. So for example, one building may share several independent businesses, and each was charged a sewer rate. This could be difficult to accurately calculate how many units shared a facility, according to Kennedy, as it was essentially based on the honor system for reporting.
“Every business is different on how this will affect them,” Kennedy said, but in some instances, these facilities will see their monthly rates decrease, depending on their water consumption.
Another change concerns service disconnections. A property that implements a service disconnection, were the owner to later want to reconnect to the system, this will require payment of not only a reconnection fee, but an equity buy-in fee, as well. Prior to this, only a reconnection fee would be charged.
For background, equity buy-in fees are charged to properties that do not have existing services or to reconnect to those that have been disconnected. Fees are dedicated toward utility system upgrades and expansions.
“Moving forward, if you have an account or a meter, you pay the base bill. That’s what keeps you from paying the buy-in,” she said. With this ordinance change, some accounts that still have meters, but haven’t been paying, will now be contacted with the option to either pay the base monthly rate or to request a service disconnection, according to Kennedy.
Bill changes should be seen starting with bills going out around Nov. 20. An ordinance summary is printed in the legals section of this week’s Free Press. The full ordinance is available online at www.grangeville.us/publications/legal notices.
