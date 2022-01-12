A court hearing is pending for a Rathdrum man, arrested Sunday evening on a felony charge following a two-vehicle collision in Grangeville. Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating the incident.
Timothy Powers, 29, is being held in the Idaho County Jail on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), three unidentified persons injured in the incident — a Grangeville woman, and a Kamiah man and 8-year-old child — were transported to Syringa Hospital for treatment; status was unavailable.
According to ICSO, the accident was reported Sunday, Jan. 9, around 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near the entrance to Idaho Forest Group in Grangeville. A collision was reported between a red Dodge pickup, driven by Powers, and a white GMC Arcadia.
ICSO thanked Grangeville Police, ISP and Syringa Ambulance for assistance on this incident.
