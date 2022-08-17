Alice@Wonderland play photo

Riggins students participate in the play Alice @ Wonderland earlier this year. Plays are a way to help students with reading comprehension and fluency, among other categories score in the Idaho Reading Indicator standardized test. The IRI is administered each fall and spring to students in kindergarten through third grade.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

BOISE — Statewide results from the spring Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) show that more than two-thirds of all Idaho students in kindergarten through third grade were reading at grade level by the end of the school year, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.

“That means these students’ reading skills improved by more than 17 percentage points since the school year started, showing that their teachers effectively used the fall IRI results to work with individual students to increase proficiency,” Ybarra said.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments