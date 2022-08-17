BOISE — Statewide results from the spring Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) show that more than two-thirds of all Idaho students in kindergarten through third grade were reading at grade level by the end of the school year, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.
“That means these students’ reading skills improved by more than 17 percentage points since the school year started, showing that their teachers effectively used the fall IRI results to work with individual students to increase proficiency,” Ybarra said.
The online Idaho Reading Indicator debuted statewide in fall 2018 and measures listening comprehension, letter knowledge, phonemic awareness, alphabetic decoding, comprehension, vocabulary and spelling. Results are meant to help teachers target their instruction to students’ individual needs.
The composite scores (all grades tested in all categories) for the state of Idaho were 68.2% at grade level; 17.4% near grade level; and 14.3% below grade level.
All local school districts, with the exception of Mountain View School District 244 (which encompasses schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City) and Nezperce Joint School District 302, were above state level. It should be noted that all school districts’ scores listed below are up from the preliminary fall IRI scores. This means progress has been made during the school year.
∙Cottonwood Joint School District 242: 87.3% at grade level; <12% near; <5% below (Cottonwood’s highest category was vocabulary with 90% of students tested at grade level).
∙Salmon River Joint School District 243 (Riggins): 72% at; 26% near; <12% below (SR’s high was in the vocabulary category with 84% at grade level and its low was in alphabetic decoding with 50%).
∙MVSD 244: 65.5% at; 20.3% near; 14.1% below (MVSD’s high category was 86.6% at grade level for listening comprehension and its low was 41.3% in the spelling section).
∙Nezperce Joint School District 302: 60% at grade level; 29.1% near; 10.9% below.
∙Kamiah Joint School District 304: 74.3% at grade level; 14.4% near; 8.3% below (Kamiah’s highest category was vocabulary, with 80.7% at grade level, and its lowest area was spelling, with 64.9%).
∙Highland Joint School District 305 (Craigmont): 70.2% at grade level; 8.8% near; 21.1% below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.