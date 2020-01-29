GRANGEVILLE – The lack of broadband for rural Idaho communities is literally a matter of survival.
“We are second to the bottom in terms of broadband capacity,” said Christine Frei, executive director for the Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA). “We really need to work on this issue, and the only way to work on this issue is through collaboration and stakeholders, especially in rural communities where it’s very tough to have broadband competition and providers, because there’s not enough demand there.”
“And yet,” she continued, “the reality for rural communities for survival is to have broadband capacity.”
Frei spoke to the Grangeville City Council last Tuesday, Jan. 21, providing an overview of issues with CEDA’s regional initiative – set to launch in April – called REV Up North Idaho. The three-year program proposes to empower local leaders in 22 rural northern Idaho through training, hands-on assistance, and a toolkit for Renewing Economic Vitality (REV) in rural communities.
Grangeville is one of 12 communities within North Central Idaho to which CEDA is extending the REV Up program – this is based on their meeting median household income criteria for the USDA’s Rural Community Development Initiative. Funds for REV Up are being provided through USDA, as well as the Avista corporation Pass-Through Fund at Innovia Foundation, and matched by CEDA and the Panhandle Area Council of Hayden.
Frei also called for the city to have participation; three to five from a community, of which one being a council member is encouraged. So far, Cottonwood and Nezperce are on board, and White Bird and Culdesac are pending.
“We’d love to have you participate,” she said. “We think it’s going to be very useful.”
Frei explained the development of CEDA’s regional economic strategy – on where are both opportunities and challenges – and what came out were workforce development, broadband, housing and community vitality. From this developed REV Up, the first 12 months will focus on broadband, the next year to be on housing, and in between, working on community vitality.
“When you talk about community vitality, it’s what you need over time to maintain the population base that’s important to you,” she said. For example, retail has been an issue for rural Idaho for the past three decades, so how to deal with online purchasing changing the industry across the region, what about vacated spaces that have stalled out and/or are contaminated, and what of daycare challenges, which, she added, is a “major inhibitor in holding onto the workforce.”
REV Up is starting the program dealing with broadband, which was the focus of a task force authorized by Governor Brad Little last year. Economic opportunities are available with improved broadband, according to Frei, such as telecommuting, development of cottage industries and online employment. However, the region is hampered by not just providers, but by its topography, which makes the service difficult to deliver, an older population out of the workforce who may not understand its importance in business development, and also a lack of information about what broadband is.
“This is a big topic,” she said, but one the working groups will go into together to learn about, and from this how they can encourage its development within their communities. Assisting the process will be Broadband USA, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, which supports efforts to expand connectivity and digital inclusion across America.
“The reality is, it is our future,” Frei continued, “and I will tell you, even for the city of Grangeville, if you folks are not organized to address these issues, and leave it up to private industry to provide it, you will not be in as good a shape as if you create some kind of working group to guide you through this process. It’s been proven over and over, and if you look throughout the state, those communities that organized and got themselves prepared for what they had to do, they got the service the rest of us don’t have.”
