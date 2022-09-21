GRANGEVILLE — Reclaim Idaho leaders stopped in Grangeville on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of their statewide victory tour after the state legislature approved major increases in education funding. The group celebrated with Idaho County volunteers and supporters with a pizza party at Pioneer Park.
Luke Mayville, Reclaim’s cofounder, told the assembled group this is a celebration of victory following grass-roots signature-gathering across the state for the Quality Education Act.
“We built a groundswell for education,” he said. “We forced the legislature to spend $410 million on education.”
Mayville said more than 1,000 Reclaim Idaho volunteers across the state collected signatures to qualify the Quality Education Act Initiative for the November ballot. This law would have invested an additional $323 million per year in K-12 education by modestly increasing tax rates on corporations and the wealthy.
Mayville praised Laura Embry, Idaho County’s volunteer coordinator, and other leaders across the state for the success of the grass-roots signature-gathering effort. Embry thanked other local volunteers, who collected signatures in all kinds of weather, at grocery stores, ball games and community events. Idaho County contributed 940 signatures of the 100,000 statewide, Embry reported earlier.
In early September, during an emergency special session, the Idaho Legislature enacted a law to increase public school funding by $410 million per year. The new law also blocked the Quality Education Act from taking effect, before the voters had a chance to weigh in. Reclaim Idaho decided to pull the Quality Education Act from the November ballot instead of trying to convince people to vote for something the legislature has subverted.
Mayville explained there is more than one way to win a ballot initiative.
“You can win at the ballot box or force the legislature to do something good that they don’t want to do,” he said.
Although he is disappointed the legislature did not adopt Reclaim’s proposal for high-income earners and corporations to pay their fair share for education, he applauds the education funding increase, which he calls the largest investment in public schools in a generation.
“They’ve handed us a big win,” Mayville said.
Mayville quoted the Idaho Statesman editorial board, “Credit for this goes above all to Reclaim Idaho, who got the Quality Education Act on the ballot, producing enough political pressure to break through the logjam that has long failed Idaho’s children,” (Sept. 2).
Reclaim Idaho volunteers will put their energy into holding the governor and state legislators accountable in the months ahead. Reclaim will encourage investment in urgent priorities, including better pay and benefits for teachers and support staff to keep teachers in Idaho. Mayville also believes that higher pay will increase rural districts’ ability to hire career technical teachers.
“You fight for these victories, but no victory is final. It’s still vulnerable to attack,” he said.
