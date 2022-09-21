Reclaim Idaho celebrates 2022 photo

Reclaim Idaho leaders celebrated the Idaho State legislature’s $410 million annual funding increase for education, shown here at Pioneer Park in Grangeville on Sept. 17 with Idaho County volunteers and supporters in a stop on their statewide victory tour.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — Reclaim Idaho leaders stopped in Grangeville on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of their statewide victory tour after the state legislature approved major increases in education funding. The group celebrated with Idaho County volunteers and supporters with a pizza party at Pioneer Park.

Luke Mayville, Reclaim’s cofounder, told the assembled group this is a celebration of victory following grass-roots signature-gathering across the state for the Quality Education Act.

