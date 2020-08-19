BOISE – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to side with Governor Little and block Reclaim Idaho’s K-12 funding initiative, Reclaim Idaho has suspended its signature drive.
Reclaim Idaho leaders predict the initiative would have been approved by voters, had it appeared on the ballot. On Aug. 13, the organization released results of a poll conducted in August of 2019 that showed strong support for the initiative. Idaho voters were asked the following:
“In general, if there was a question on the ballot to increase funding for public K-12 education in Idaho paid for by a tax increase on corporations and those making over $250,000, how would you vote?”
In response, 62 percent said yes, while 36 percent said no.
“It is disheartening to see the governor fight tooth-and-nail to defeat an initiative for K-12 funding,” said Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho. “This is an initiative that promised to save Idaho from deep cuts to the K-12 budget, and it’s an initiative that the vast majority of Idahoans support.”
Volunteer Laura Embry of Grangeville agrees with the disappointment in the situation.
“I would say that many local volunteers were working hard to get this petition certified and put on the ballot, so that Idahoans could vote to improve education funding,” Embry said. “We had gathered hundreds of signatures and were building momentum to get this done. Most people who heard about investing money for competitive teacher salaries, career -technical programs, special education services, art, music and drama programs, wanted to sign. It’s just a shame that we couldn’t keep trying to make a difference for our teachers and students especially in light of the failure of the levy for Mountain View School District 244 and the proposed statewide budget cuts to education.”
In early June, Reclaim Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal district court on the grounds that their First Amendment rights were violated when the state failed to provide a safe way to collect signatures during COVID-19. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled in Reclaim’s favor and ordered the state of Idaho to accept online signatures.
Governor Little appealed the decision immediately. After losing two appeal attempts, the governor fought the citizens’ initiative all the way to the United States Supreme Court. In late July, the Supreme Court issued a stay on the district court’s ruling and effectively killed Reclaim Idaho’s signature drive. Reclaim’s case had been scheduled for a full hearing in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in mid-August. In an extraordinary act, the Supreme Court intervened before the Ninth Circuit had a chance to consider Reclaim’s case.
In a sharp dissent, Justice Sotomayor chided the court for undermining the public’s expectation that “it’s highest court will act only after considered deliberation.” The court moved swiftly to deny the K-12 funding initiative a place on the ballot.
Reclaim Idaho’s “Invest in Idaho” K-12 funding initiative was designed to increase funding for K12 education by at least $170 million annually. The initiative would restore the corporate tax rate to the level it was in 2000 and would call for a modest tax increase on personal income more than $250,000 per year for an individual and $500,000 per year for a married couple.
Prior to the pandemic, Idaho ranked last of 50 states in K-12 spending per student. In the wake of budget shortfalls brought about by the economic downturn, Idaho is likely to fall further behind. Last month, Governor Little ordered $99 million in cuts K-12 funding.
Reclaim Idaho is the nonpartisan, volunteer-led organization that spearheaded the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative. The measure passed with 61 percent of the statewide vote. In addition to providing healthcare access to tens of thousands of Idahoans, Medicaid expansion is expected to bring back $400 million in federal funds to Idaho, shore up Idaho’s rural hospitals, and create thousands of jobs throughout the state.
