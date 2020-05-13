Civil Dispositions:
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Lewis Meisner, $812.46, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., April 27, 2020.
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Bobbi Morriss, $1,562.29, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC., April 27, 2020.
-Midland Credit Management, Inc., VS. Stacy Plaza, $1,939.29, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., April 27, 2020.
